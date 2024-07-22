Strengthening Industry-Academia Links to Drive Technological Advancements

In view of the importance of collaboration between industries and academia for capacity building and enhancing industrial skills of the students/MSMEs in the country, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is implementing MSME Innovative Scheme under MSME Champions Scheme to ensure industry-academia linkages for MSMEs. The scheme has provision of associating with Academic Institutions as Host Institutes (HIs) and Implementing Agencies (IAs) to nurture ideas, Design Development and Patents supports to MSMEs. As on date, 697 Academic Institutions are recognized as Host Institutes (HIs) under Incubation component.

Ministry of MSME is implementing the Procurement and Marketing Scheme for Vendor Development Programme (VDP) of MSMEs in the country. This scheme has been introduced to enhance the market opportunities for the products and services of the MSME Sector. The Scheme provides market access initiatives like organizing/participation in National/International Trade Fairs/Exhibitions/MSME Expo, etc., held across the country. Further, Vendor Development Programs are conducted to facilitate market linkages for effective implementation of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs). The details of VDPs conducted during the year 2023-24, State-wise, including Karnataka are placed at Annexure-I. Vendor development programmes are organized with the collaboration between industry associations, MSMEs and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to provide a marketing platform for MSMEs.

This information was given by Minister of State for Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

MG/SK

Annexure-I

Details of Vendor Development Programme (VDP) conducted during 2023-24 (State-wise)