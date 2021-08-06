Strengthening APMCS through Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) Scheme

New Delhi : Government of India has launched the Central Sector Scheme of financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) to boost Agriculture Infrastructure relating to Post-Harvest Management (PHM) and Community Farming Assets in the country. Under this scheme financing facility of ₹1 lakh crore is to be disbursed by banks/lending institutions as loans to eligible beneficiaries.

This financing facility will help APMCs to upgrade their infrastructure, which will ultimately benefit the farmers.

S.No State/UT Tentative Fund Allocation (Rs. Cr) 1 Uttar Pradesh 12831 2 Rajasthan 9015 3 Maharashtra 8460 4 Madhya Pradesh 7440 5 Gujarat 7282 6 West Bengal 7260 7 Andhra Pradesh 6540 8 Tamil Nadu 5990 9 Punjab 4713 10 Karnataka 4525 11 Bihar 3980 12 Haryana 3900 13 Telangana 3075 14 Kerala 2520 15 Odisha 2500 16 Assam 2050 17 Chattisgarh 1990 18 Jharkhand 1445 19 Himachal Pradesh 925 20 Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh 900 21 Uttarakhand 785 22 Tripura 360 23 Arunachal Pradesh 290 24 Nagaland 230 25 Manipur 200 26 Mizoram 196 27 Meghalaya 190 28 Goa 110 29 Delhi 102 30 Sikkim 56 31 Puducherry 48 32 A & N Islands 40 33 Daman & Diu 22 34 Lakshadweep 11 35 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 10 36 Chandigarh 9 Total 1,00,000

