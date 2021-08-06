Strengthening APMCS through Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) Scheme

New Delhi : Government of India has launched the Central Sector Scheme of financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) to boost Agriculture Infrastructure relating to Post-Harvest Management (PHM) and Community Farming Assets in the country. Under this scheme financing facility of ₹1 lakh crore is to be disbursed by banks/lending institutions as loans to eligible beneficiaries.

This financing facility will help APMCs to upgrade their infrastructure, which will ultimately benefit the farmers.

S.No State/UT Tentative Fund Allocation (Rs. Cr)
1 Uttar Pradesh 12831
2 Rajasthan 9015
3 Maharashtra 8460
4 Madhya Pradesh 7440
5 Gujarat 7282
6 West Bengal 7260
7 Andhra Pradesh 6540
8 Tamil Nadu 5990
9 Punjab 4713
10 Karnataka 4525
11 Bihar 3980
12 Haryana 3900
13 Telangana 3075
14 Kerala 2520
15 Odisha 2500
16 Assam 2050
17 Chattisgarh 1990
18 Jharkhand 1445
19 Himachal Pradesh 925
20 Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh 900
21 Uttarakhand 785
22 Tripura 360
23 Arunachal Pradesh 290
24 Nagaland 230
25 Manipur 200
26 Mizoram 196
27 Meghalaya 190
28 Goa 110
29 Delhi 102
30 Sikkim 56
31 Puducherry 48
32 A & N Islands 40
33 Daman & Diu 22
34 Lakshadweep 11
35 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 10
36 Chandigarh 9
  Total 1,00,000

 

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha today.

 

