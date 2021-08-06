Strengthening APMCS through Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) Scheme

New Delhi : Government of India has launched the Central Sector Scheme of financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) to boost Agriculture Infrastructure relating to Post-Harvest Management (PHM) and Community Farming Assets in the country. Under this scheme financing facility of ₹1 lakh crore is to be disbursed by banks/lending institutions as loans to eligible beneficiaries.
This financing facility will help APMCs to upgrade their infrastructure, which will ultimately benefit the farmers.
|S.No
|State/UT
|Tentative Fund Allocation (Rs. Cr)
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|12831
|2
|Rajasthan
|9015
|3
|Maharashtra
|8460
|4
|Madhya Pradesh
|7440
|5
|Gujarat
|7282
|6
|West Bengal
|7260
|7
|Andhra Pradesh
|6540
|8
|Tamil Nadu
|5990
|9
|Punjab
|4713
|10
|Karnataka
|4525
|11
|Bihar
|3980
|12
|Haryana
|3900
|13
|Telangana
|3075
|14
|Kerala
|2520
|15
|Odisha
|2500
|16
|Assam
|2050
|17
|Chattisgarh
|1990
|18
|Jharkhand
|1445
|19
|Himachal Pradesh
|925
|20
|Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh
|900
|21
|Uttarakhand
|785
|22
|Tripura
|360
|23
|Arunachal Pradesh
|290
|24
|Nagaland
|230
|25
|Manipur
|200
|26
|Mizoram
|196
|27
|Meghalaya
|190
|28
|Goa
|110
|29
|Delhi
|102
|30
|Sikkim
|56
|31
|Puducherry
|48
|32
|A & N Islands
|40
|33
|Daman & Diu
|22
|34
|Lakshadweep
|11
|35
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|10
|36
|Chandigarh
|9
|Total
|1,00,000
This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha today.