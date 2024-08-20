Strengthened Bilateral Relations: India and Malaysia Commit to Deepening Strategic Partnership

Sr. No. MoU/Agreement Representative from Indian side for Exchange of MoU Representative from Malaysian side for Exchange of MoU

1. MoU between the Government of India and the Government of Malaysia on the Recruitment, Employment and Repatriation of workers Dr. S. Jaishankar,

External Affairs Minister of India YB Mr Steven Sim Chee Keong,

Minister of Human Resources Malaysia

2 MoU between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of the Republic of India on Co-operation in the field of Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine. Dr. S. Jaishankar,

External Affairs Minister of India YB Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Haji Hasan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia

3. MoU between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of the Republic of India on cooperation in the field of Digital Technologies. Dr. S. Jaishankar,

External Affairs Minister of India YB Dato’ Gobind Singh Deo

Minister of Digital

Malaysia

4. Program on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of Malaysia in the field of Culture, Arts and Heritage. Dr. S. Jaishankar,

External Affairs Minister of India YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing,

Minister of Tourism, Arts And Culture,

Malaysia

5. MoU between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of the Republic of India on Cooperation in the field of Tourism. Dr. S. Jaishankar,

External Affairs Minister of India YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing,

Minister of Tourism, Arts And Culture,

Malaysia

6. MoU between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Government of Malaysia and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of the Republic of India on Cooperation in Youth and Sports Dr. S. Jaishankar,

External Affairs Minister of India YB Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Haji Hasan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia

7. MoU between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of the Republic of India on Cooperation in the field of Public Administration and Governance Reforms. Shri Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East),

Ministry of External Affairs, India YBhg. Dato’ Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Haji Abdul Aziz, Director General Of Public service of Malaysia

8. MoU between International Financial Centre Services Authority (IFSCA) with Labuan Financial Services Authority in relation to mutual cooperation. Shri. B.N Reddy,

High Commissioner of India to Malaysia YBhg Dato’ Wan Mohd Fadzmi Che Wan Othman Fadzillan,

Chairman, LFSA.