Strengthened Bilateral Relations: India and Malaysia Commit to Deepening Strategic Partnership

By Odisha Diary bureau
Sr. No. MoU/Agreement Representative from Indian side for Exchange of MoU Representative from Malaysian side for Exchange of MoU
1. MoU between the Government of India and the Government of Malaysia on the Recruitment, Employment and Repatriation of workers Dr. S. Jaishankar,
External Affairs Minister of India		 YB Mr Steven Sim Chee Keong,
Minister of Human Resources Malaysia
2 MoU between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of the Republic of India on Co-operation in the field of Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine.

 

 

 Dr. S. Jaishankar,
External Affairs Minister of India		 YB Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Haji Hasan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia
3. MoU between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of the Republic of India on cooperation in the field of Digital Technologies. Dr. S. Jaishankar,
External Affairs Minister of India		 YB Dato’ Gobind Singh Deo
Minister of Digital
Malaysia
4. Program on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of Malaysia in the field of Culture, Arts and Heritage.

 

 Dr. S. Jaishankar,
External Affairs Minister of India		 YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing,
Minister of Tourism, Arts And Culture,
Malaysia
5. MoU between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of the Republic of India on Cooperation in the field of Tourism.

 

 Dr. S. Jaishankar,
External Affairs Minister of India		 YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing,
Minister of Tourism, Arts And Culture,
Malaysia
6. MoU between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Government of Malaysia and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of the Republic of India on Cooperation in Youth and Sports

 

 Dr. S. Jaishankar,
External Affairs Minister of India		 YB Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Haji Hasan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia
7. MoU between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of the Republic of India on Cooperation in the field of Public Administration and Governance Reforms. Shri Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East),
Ministry of External Affairs, India		 YBhg. Dato’ Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Haji Abdul Aziz, Director General Of Public service of Malaysia
8. MoU between International Financial Centre Services Authority (IFSCA) with Labuan Financial Services Authority in relation to mutual cooperation. Shri. B.N Reddy,
High Commissioner of India to Malaysia		 YBhg Dato’ Wan Mohd Fadzmi Che Wan Othman Fadzillan,
Chairman, LFSA.
9. Presentation of Report of the 9th India- Malaysia CEO Forum held on 19 August 2024 Report jointly presented by Co-chairs of the India-Malaysia CEO Forum, Shri Nikhil Meswani,
Executive Director, Reliance Industries and Tan Sri Kuna Sittampalam, President, Malaysia- India Business Council (MIBC) to Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India and YB Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia

 

 

Announcements

Sr. No. Announcements
1. India-Malaysia relationship elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
2. India- Malaysia Joint Statement
3 Special Allocation of 200,000 MT of White Rice to Malaysia
4. Allocation of 100 additional ITEC slots for Malaysian nationals
5. Malaysia joining the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) as founding member
6. Establishment of Ayurveda Chair at University Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), Malaysia
7. Establishment of Thiruvalluvar Chair of Indian Studies at the Malaya University, Malaysia
8. Co-operation between Start-up Ecosystems in both countries under an India-Malaysia Startup Alliance
9. India- Malaysia Digital Council
10. Convening of the 9th India- Malaysia CEO Forum
