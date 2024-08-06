Strategic Approach to Managing Stray Dog Populations Announced by Animal Husbandry Ministry

The Central Government has notified the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023 vide G.S.R. 193(E) dated 10th March, 2023 under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 after superseding the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001. These Rules aim to address stray dog population management through sterilization and immunization programs.

The number of dog bite reported in the country under Integrated Disease Surveillance Plan-Integrated Health Information Platform (IDSP-IHIP) during last five years is as under:

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Number 7277523 4633493 1701133 2180185 3043339

As per World Health Organisation (WHO)- the number of human deaths globally due to dog-mediated rabies is estimated to be 59,000 annually, and India accounts for 20,565 (35%) deaths annually. These estimates are as per the study conducted in 2004. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is implementing National Rabies Control Programme since 12th Five-year plan in all States/UTs except for Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep to prevent and control Rabies in the Country.

Following initiatives have been taken by Ministries /Departments concerned for prevention and control of Rabies in India.

Under the “National Health Mission” implemented by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, the states are being supported by providing budget for implementing the ‘National Rabies Control Program’ through budget for Capacity building of the healthcare staff, procurement of rabies vaccines and Rabies Immunoglobulin, Awareness generation for Rabies Prevention & Control, review meetings, Monitoring and Surveillance, establishment of Model Anti Rabies Clinics & Wound Washing facilities.

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Govt. of India is financially assisting States for purchase of anti-rabies vaccine under the component ‘Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases’ (ASCAD) of Livestock Health & Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) as per the demand and action plan received from the States. During last 3 financial years, total Rs.719.73 Lakhs was released to States as Central share for purchase of 127.37 Lakhs anti rabies vaccine doses. As per information received from states, in last three years, 101.54 Lakhs anti rabies vaccine is administered in dogs, 12.85 Lakhs anti-rabies vaccine is administered in other animals and 24.53 Lakhs dogs are sterilized.

Moreover, the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying formulated National Action Plan for the dog mediated rabies elimination from India by 2030(NAPRE) in collaboration with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India. This Ministry is actively participated in Regional and State level workshops conducted for formulation of “State Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination(SAPRE) and providing technical support to states for drafting the Animal Health component of SAPRE as per steps specified in National Action Plan.

Further, dog population management is one of the key functions for controlling dog bite cases. In this regard, Local Bodies are implementing the Animal Birth Control Programme and Anti Rabies Vaccination for which the Central Government has framed Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued various Advisories for the public and local authorities for management of dogs and responsible pet parentships.