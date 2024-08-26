Storytelling as Pedagogy programme held in RK mission, Hatamuniguda

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada : A day-long Capacity Building Programme on “Storytelling as Pedagogy” was organised by Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama School, Hatamuniguda at its Vivekananda Hall on last Sunday in collaboration with CBSE, Centre of Excellence, Bhubaneswar. Anil Kumar Patnaik and Dr G Vinod Kumar, the resource persons, conducted the workshop using various modules specially designed for the purpose, mainly aimed to explore the role of storytelling in enhancing teaching and learning experiences.

Swami Gitatmanandaji Maharaj, Secretary inaugurated the workshop by lighting the lamp amidst vedic chanting. In his benedictory address he discussed on the subject giving examples from Panchatantra, Ramayana, Mahabharata and the teachings of Sri Ramakrishna.

Shri Ranganath Banerjee, Principal who acted as the venue director welcomed the delegates and introduced the subject. A total no of 61 teachers from 7 schools participated.