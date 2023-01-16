Story-Telling Festival ‘BhuFeSto 2023’ begins with a bang at .FEST

Bhubaneswar : The festival of festivals, .FEST undoubtedly began with a lot of enthusiasm among the residents of Bhubaneshwar. The first day of the four-day BhuFeSto storytelling festival saw people from all walks of life. Especially children listened to international and national professionals at the Kala Bhoomi, IG Park, Buddha Jayanti Park, and APJ Abdul Kalam Park. Four storytelling sessions are conducted simultaneously every day, from 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm, in the parks.

Today at the IG Park, renowned American storyteller Antonio Rocha graced the stage with his mime performances and oral storytelling in English, which focused on tales with animal characters. A passionate storyteller, Nupur Agarwal presented tales using the 900-year-old Japanese storytelling technique known as Kamishi Bai, which combines visual and verbal components. Odia folklore and grandparents’ tales were told by Kuna Tripathy, a well-known storyteller and anchor in the language. During the narration of his own self-written Hindi stories, Neelesh Mishra, a widely respected Hindi storyteller, actively engaged with the audience.

Talking about his experience at the BhuFeSto, Renowned Storyteller Antonio Rocha said, “I have many topics to talk about as I have been doing this for over 30 years, but for the audiences today I told them some folk tales, and these folk tales have good lessons, they are good entertainment but with a good lesson and they also have good sustenance for the mind, for the heart, for the soul to make our world always a better place. I am honored to be here since everyone here is a fantastic host, the city is wonderful, the festival was wonderfully organized, the facilities are amazing, and the stage decorating is absolutely stunning”.

Reviving the wonderful memories of bedtime stories, BhuFeSto, which is curated by Sujit Mohapatra, Founder of Bakul Foundation, is here to stay for three more days to captivate audiences with the epic saga of local literature, poetry, and tales from some well-known national and worldwide storytellers. From the stories of its emergence to its evolution, the storytellers will enthrall the audiences with engaging chronicles of the city.