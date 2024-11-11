Steve Jyrwa crowned as the Winner of India’s Best Dancer Season 4 on Sony Entertainment Television

After months of spectacular performances in a fierce competition, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 4 has drawn curtains on another electrifying season with Steve Jyrwa being crowned as the reigning champion. The Grand Finale was a night of electrifying energy, heartfelt performances, and a fitting culmination of the journey to find India’s ultimate dance icon. Hosts Jay Bhanushali and Aniket Chauhan along with the esteemed panel of judges – Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis, rooted for the Great Grand Finalists – Steve Jywra, Harsh Keshri, Nextion, Nepo, Akanksha Mishra aka Akina, and Aditya Malviya.

The finale was further enhanced by the presence of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11’ winner Manisha Rani, and artists Urvashi Rautela & Shael Oswal who came to promote their upcoming song ‘Rabba Kare’. The team from Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming reality show ‘IBD vs SD: Champions Ka Tashan’ – led by Dance Ka Pitamah – Remo D’Souza, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur were also part of this episode and elevated the entertainment quotient with their witty remarks, creating memorable moments for the audience. ‘IBD vs SD: Champions Ka Tashan’ will premiere on November 16th and air every Saturday and Sunday at 7.30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

Steve Jyrwa, the reigning champion of India’s Best Dancer Season 4, lifted the coveted trophy and was honored with a generous prize of INR 15 lakhs while his choreographer Raktim Thakuria was awarded a cheque of INR 5 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television. Steve also won a brand new Maruti Suzuki Swift felicitated by Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Shillong’s Steve Jyrwa, along with choreographer Raktim Thakuria, has been unstoppable on India’s Best Dancer, wowing the judges and earning full marks week after week with his rapid, precise footwork. Despite early challenges that affected his ability to walk, Steve’s grandmother’s unwavering support transformed his life, helping him become the remarkable dancer he is today. His talent has caught the attention of guest Remo D’Souza, who wants to meet him after the show for his film.

Here’s congratulating Steve Jyrwa on his extraordinary victory.

Comments:

Steve Jyrwa – Winner of India’s Best Dancer Season 4

“Winning India’s Best Dancer is a dream come true. This journey was full of learning, and challenges filled with long hours of practice, dedication, and constant learning, but it’s also been incredibly rewarding. I am deeply grateful to the judges—Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis—who believed in me and pushed me every week to give my best. A huge thank you to my choreographer, Raktim Thakuria, and all those who supported me in this journey. This win is not just mine; it’s for everyone who believed in me.”

Karisma Kapoor – Judge of India’s Best Dancer Season 4

Steve’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. From the moment he first performed, he captured our attention with his incredible talent, raw energy, and his fastest footwork. Steve has set a new standard on this stage with his livewire performances. It was a tough decision to make…But his win is truly well-deserved, and we are all incredibly proud of what he has achieved. Congratulations, Steve!

Geeta Kapur – Judge of India’s Best Dancer Season 4

Congratulations, Steve! Your growth as a dancer has been remarkable, and it’s been a privilege to watch you evolve with every performance. You truly embody what it means to be India’s Best Dancer, and I do not doubt that you’ll continue to shine and inspire dancers across the country. This is just the beginning of a remarkable journey for you. Keep dancing and keep inspiring!

Terence Lewis – Judge of India’s Best Dancer Season 4

Congratulations on the incredible win, Steve! From the very beginning, you have brought something unique to the dance floor, blending skill, grace, and sheer determination into every performance. You’ve truly elevated the art form, and your growth throughout this season is a testament to your hard work and love for dance. This victory is just the beginning of many great achievements. We are all so proud of you. Shine on Steve!