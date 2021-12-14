Sterlite Power expands projects in Minas Gerais and Paraíba regions in Brazil worth INR 250 Cr of capex

Mumbai: Sterlite Brazil Participações S.A. (“Sterlite Power Brasil”), a Brazilian subsidiary of Sterlite Power Transmission Limited (“Sterlite Power”) that amongst other things, develops power transmission projects, is preparing to expand projects held by:

Solaris Transmissao De Energia S.A (“Solaris Projects”), in the state of Minas Gerais, and

Borborema Transmissao De Energia S.A (“Borborema Projects”), in Paraíba.

The estimated capex for the Solaris and Borborema scope extension will be worth INR 250 Cr (Mn 181 BRL) approximately.

The requests for an authorizing resolution for the construction of an additional scope came from the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL). The company’s portfolio is located strategically in important areas from the perspective of transmission connectivity and intends to continue to increase its capacity.

Solaris Projects and Borborema Projects are being developed by the subsidiaries of Sterlite Power Brasil. [In the state of Minas Gerais, the Solaris Projects involves the construction of 205.2km of transmission lines and a substation in Jaíba (230 KV), in addition to the Janaúba 3 substation (500 kV). The Borborema Projects consist of transmission line, between the substations of Campina Grande III and João Pessoa II with an approximate length of 123 km.