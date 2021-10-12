Sterling Holidays announces Luxury Resort in Alleppey

Alleppey: Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, one of India’s leading leisure hospitality brands announced that its new property Sterling Lake Palace Alleppey is operational and has welcomed its first guests. This marks Sterling’s entry into the Premium segment of leisure hospitality and is the 7th property of Sterling in Kerala.

The Sterling Lake Palace Alleppey resort is located amidst an expansive 14 acres of lush greenery, on the banks of the Vembanad Lake. It boasts of 58 luxurious rooms and suites, each with a water-view. The highlight of the property is a central private lagoon with an island-swimming pool and guests have the choice of arriving in style at the resort via boat from the resort’s private pier.

The resort offers a selection of upscale accommodations to choose from: Heritage Cottages, Lake View Premium and Lake View Privelage Suites. The property also boasts of two Luxury Grande House Boats or ‘Kettuvallams’, to immerse in and experience the idyllic backwaters of Alleppey.

Guests looking for culinary indulgence will find the best of global and soulful Kerala cuisine at ‘The Lakeside’ restaurant. The restaurant offers a mix of cuisines from the local Kuttanad to Mappila, Malabar, Syrian to everything in between with an amalgamation of local dishes and popular international dishes. Guests can also enjoy amazing views and relish a cuppa & small portion offerings of regional and international foods at the 24×7 ‘Café Vembanad.’

To make the most of their stay at the property, guests can deep-dive into Ayurveda and holistic treatments and therapies at their large signature Sterling Subuthi Spa that includes a Beauty & Bridal salon.

Commenting on the latest resort opening, Mr Ramesh Ramanathan, CMD, Sterling Holiday Resorts said, “Our new property in Alleppey is a crowning jewel in our bouquet of resorts. With this latest offering, we aim to provide an indulgent and pampering experience to our guests. We look forward to bringing more such beautiful resorts to our customers as we focus on our strategy to double our inventory by 2025.”

Mr. Toby Chandy, the owner of the Lake Palace Resort said: “We are very happy to associate our luxury resort with a leading leisure brand like Sterling. We feel that Sterling’s brand promise of ‘Holiday Differently’ and their focus on delivering unique ‘Discoveries and Experiences’ ties in very well with our vision when we built our resort!”

The property provides a range of Discoveries and Experiences (D&E) for its guests, including Kayaking, Shikara Ride, Pottery Making, Pedal Boating, Speed Boating, Jet-Ski and a sports zone for activities such as volleyball, mini-golf, badminton, archery, etc. For MICE events and weddings, Sterling Lake Palace Alleppey Resort will offer modern banquet and customized packages, making it an ideal venue for a destination wedding or intimate corporate events.

Sterling Holiday had earlier announced that it was expanding into five new exciting destinations located in different regions of the country. Apart from Alleppey in Kerala, Sterling Holidays is opening resorts at Gir in Gujarat; Kalimpong in West Bengal; Madurai and Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. With the addition of these new resorts, Sterling’s inventory has moved to 2,400 rooms in 38 destinations.