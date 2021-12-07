Steps taken towards development of offshore wind capacities in the country

New Delhi : Government has taken the following measures towards development of offshore wind capacities in the country:

Government, through National Institute of Wind Energy, has issued ‘Guidelines for Offshore Wind Power Assessment Studies and Surveys’ to enable private investors to carry out offshore wind resource assessment.

Government floated an Expression of Interest in 2018 for development of offshore wind energy project off the coast of Gujarat, wherein 35 developers participated. Ministry consulted all the participants for structuring the bidding process.

Government has conducted several stakeholders’ consultation meetings relating to

different aspects of offshore wind energy development.

This information was given by Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, R.K.Singh in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.