Steps taken to upgrading infrastructure in AYUSH medical colleges in the country

The details of the total number of established Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathy Colleges/ Educational Institutes established since 2014 in the country is as under:

Academic Year 2014-15 Academic Year 2023-24 Ayurveda Unani Siddha Homoeopathy Ayurveda Unani Siddha Homoeopathy 263 44 9 194 541 58 17 277

Further, the details of Colleges proposed to be established/ proposal received to National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH), which are Regulatory Bodies for establishing new AYUSH Colleges in the country, from various private organizations/NGO’s and State Governments for the academic session 2024-25.

Since Public Health is a State subject, to increase the number of AYUSH medical colleges, comes under the purview of respective State/UT Governments.

Under National Ayush Mission (NAM), there are following provisions of financial assistance to the state/UT Governments for upgrading infrastructure in Ayush Educational Institutions in the country:-

i) Pattern of assistance for Infrastructural development of AYUSH Under-Graduate Institutions: Rs. 350.00 lakhs for Construction of OPD/IPD/Teaching Departments/ Library /Laboratories/ Girls’ Hostel/Boys’ Hostel, etc. Rs. 150.00 lakhs for Equipment, Furniture, and Library books etc. ii) Pattern of assistance for Infrastructural development of AYUSH Post-Graduate Institutions/add on PG/ Pharmacy/Para- Medical Courses: Rs. 420.00 lakhs for Construction of OPD/IPD/Teaching Departments/ Library /Laboratories/ Girls’ Hostel/Boys’ Hostel, etc. Rs. 180.00 lakhs for Equipment, Furniture, and Library books & Payment of stipend to students for new PGs etc.

There has been increase in number of seats in the under graduation (UG) and postgraduation (PG) courses in the field of AYUSH education in the country compared to 2014. Since academic year 2014-15, in under graduation (UG) Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathy courses & postgraduation (PG) courses seats has increased from 32,256 to 64,812 and 1,891 to 7,799 respectively.

As per information received from State Medicinal Plant Board (SMPB), Bihar, Rajgir has a long association with Ayurveda where very rare and endangered herbs are found in the Panch-hills. Further, as per Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Kolkata, an organization under Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India, some common medicinal plants recorded from Rajgir hills are Abrus precatorious, Adhatoda vasica, Acacia nilotica, Achyranthes aspera, Andrographis paniculata, Asparagus racemosus, Azadirachta indica, Aegle marmelos, Blumea lacera, Boerhaavia diffusa, Butea monosperma, Cassia fistula, Phyllanthus fraternus, Portulaca oleracea, Plumbago zeylanica, Rauvolfia serpentia, Terminalia arjuna etc.

Regional Ayurved Research Institute (RARI) Patna, Bihar is one of the Peripheral Institute of Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Science (CCRAS) conducted Medico Ethno Botanical Survey (MEBS), to enlist the available Medicinal plants in Rajgir, Nalanda district, Bihar during 1971-72.

For Resource Augmentation of medicinal plants in forest area, the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of Ayush under its “Central Sector Scheme on Conservation, Development and Sustainable Management of Medicinal Plants” provides projects based support to State Forest Departments and the financial assistance in this regard is provided as per the cost norms specified in above said Scheme Guideline. However, at present, there is no such proposal with NMPB, Ministry of Ayush.