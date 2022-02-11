Steps taken by the Government to promote domestic manufacturing of Medicines for Rare Genetic Disorders

New Delhi : In order to make the country Atmanirbhar in pharmaceuticals, the Department of Pharmaceuticals is implementing the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals with total financial outlay of Rs. 15,000 crore and tenure from FY 2020-2021 to FY 2028-29. The scheme covers pharmaceutical goods under three different categories. One of the product segment under the Category-1 is Orphan drugs, including those used for treatment of rare diseases. The scheme provides for incentives, based on their incremental sales for 6 years.

The information was given by the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.