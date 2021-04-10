Steps taken by the Government to ensure fertilizer availability during Kharif 2021 season in the country

New Delhi: During Rabi 2020-21 Season, the fertilizer availability remained comfortable throughout the country. Inspite of various challenges posed by Covid-19 outbreak, the production, import and movement of fertilizer remained timely and adequate.

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DAC&FW) assessed the requirement of various fertilizers in consultation with States/UTs for the Kharif 2021 season and has conveyed it to Department of Fertilizers (DoF). The DoF, in consultation with manufacturers of various fertilizers has finalized the target indigenous production and the same is being monitored closely.

To bridge the gap between assessed requirement and indigenous production in case of Urea, the imports are being planned timely and adequately. In case of P&K fertilizers, the imports come under OGL (Open and General Licences), wherein the fertilizer companies are free to import the quantities/raw material based on their commercial considerations.

To assess the preparedness for Kharif 2021 season, Union Minister (C&F) Shri D V Sadananda Gowda took review meeting with the CMD/MDs of various fertilizer companies on 15.03.2021. The various issues viz expected indigenous production, anticipated imports of raw material/finished fertilizers were discussed in detail. A follow up meeting was held on 01.04.2021 under the Chairpersonship of Secretary (Fertilizers) wherein the various fertilizer companies submitted their preparedness, inventory position and the movement plans for the Kharif 2021 season. It was also informed by fertilizers industries in the meeting that price of raw materials of P&K fertilizers have increased.

On the issue of Price revision of Complex fertilizers by IFFCO, Union Minister (C&F) Sh D.V. Sadananda Gowda had discussion with Senior officials of Department of Fertilizers and IFFCO representative on 08.04.2021 and the company was suitably advised to ensure that the existing stock of DAP and complex fertilizers are sold on the old prices to the farmers. The same was confirmed by IFFCO that they will be selling nearly 11.26 LMT available stock of DAP/Complex fertilizers on the older rates.

A meeting was again convened under the chairpersonship of Secretary (Fertilizers) on 09.04.2021 wherein the availability scenario was reviewed specifically with regard to P&K fertilizers. The companies have been advised to continue the movement of fertilizers so as to achieve the desired level of pre-positioning before the peak phase of Kharif season. The manufacturers and the importers have given an assurance with regard to achieving the target indigenous production and imports of fertilizers.

There was a clear message to all the companies that the comfortable availability situation as has been in recent years, the same shall continue through concerted efforts. The Fertilizer Association of India (FAI) presented an analysis wherein it was highlighted that with the given level of inventory already placed in the States is sufficient to meet the requirement of next three months for various fertilizers. The Government is closely monitoring availability and price of fertilizers in the interest of farmers.