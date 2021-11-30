Steps Taken by Government to Eradicate Anaemia Among Pregnant Women in the Country

New Delhi : Govt of India is closely working with WHO on various health issues including anaemia. As per recently released National Family Health Survey-V data, 52.2 percent pregnant women in the age group 15-49 years are estimated to be anaemic in the country. The details on State/UT-wise prevalence of anaemia in percentage in pregnant women are placed as follows:

A&Nicobar Islands (53.7), Andhra Pradesh (53.7), Arunachal Pradesh (27.9), Assam (54.2), Bihar (63.1), Chhattisgarh (51.8), DNH & D&D (60.7), Delhi (42.2), Goa (41), Gujarat (62.6), Haryana (56.5), Himachal Pradesh (55.4), Jammu & Kashmir (44.1), Jharkhand (56.8), Karnataka (45.7), Kerala (31.4), Lakshadweep (20.9), Ladakh (78.1), Madhya Pradesh (52.9), Maharashtra (45.7), Manipur (32.4), Meghalaya (45.1), Mizoram (34), Nagaland (22.2), Odisha (61.8), Puducherry (42.5), Punjab (51.7), Rajasthan (46.3), Sikkim (40.7), Tamil Nadu (48.3), Telangana (53.2), Tripura (61.5), Uttar Pradesh (45.9), Uttarakhand (46.4) and West Bengal (62.3).

The primary responsibility for strengthening health care services including implementation of National Programs lies with the respective State/UT government. However, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is providing financial and technical support to States/UTs under National Health Mission (NHM).

In 2018, the Government of India launched the Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) strategy with the target to reduce anaemia in women, children and adolescents in life cycle approach. The interventions for pregnant women under Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand and Bihar for tackling anaemia cases are as follows:

Prophylactic Iron and Folic Acid Supplementation including Adolescents girls (10-19 years) Intensified year-round Behaviour Change Communication (BCC)

Campaign including ensuring delayed cord clamping

Testing of anaemia using digital methods and point of care treatment Addressing non-nutritional causes of anaemia in endemic pockets with special focus on malaria, hemoglobinopathies and fluorosis Management of severe anaemia in pregnant women undertaken by administration of IV Iron Sucrose/Blood transfusion Providing incentives to the ANM for identification and follow-up of pregnant women with severe anaemia in high priority districts (HPDs) Training and orientation of Medical Officers and front line-workers on newer Maternal Health and Anaemia Mukt Bharat guidelines Field level awareness by ASHAs through community mobilization activities and IEC and BCC activities focused on anaemia in pregnant women

