Steel Ministry launched ‘Purvodaya’ initiative, encompassing development of Integrated Steel Hubs in #Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The Ministry of Steel has launched ‘Purvodaya’ initiative, encompassing development of Integrated Steel Hubs in Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Purvodaya aims to focus on development of the Eastern region by setting up green field and brown field steel plants for capacity addition, development of steel clusters near Integrated Steel Plants as well as demand centres and transformation of logistics and utilities infrastructure.

This Information was given by the Union Minister for Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

