Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh emphasized of supporting and providing right Ecosystem for Secondary Steel Sector; Target of achieving 300 Million Tonnes of Steel capacity by the year 2030

New Delhi :The Union Minister of Steel Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh emphasized the need of supporting and providing the right ecosystem for secondary steel sector and consumers as target of achieving 300 million tonnes of steel capacity by the year 2030, in an interaction meet to understand the challenges faced by the secondary steel sector and steel consumers of Gujarat steel, held today at Surat, (Gujarat). The Minister stressed that all these targets can be achieved only with the active participation of secondary steel producers and steel consumers. He also stressed upon the synergy between state and central Govt. policies for achieving the intended target of ease of doing business.

Meeting was attended by South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce, around 50 members of secondary steel & Steel consumers Association of Gujarat and officials from Ministry of Steel and Govt. of Gujarat. Role of secondary steel players in Nation building, provision of various scheme for secondary steel sector were discussed in the meet.

Representatives of Gujarat Steel sector presented their issues faced by them.

Earlier in the day, The Steel Minister also visited Diamond Bourse, World’s Largest Business Complex Established for all Diamond Business activities under one roof. The said complex has used around 54000T steel in the form of TMT bars, all produced by Secondary Steel manufacturers. The Minister said that this shows that the steel produced by Secondary Steel producers meeting all the quality requirement of the high rise buildings and congratulated all the secondary steel players. He also advised steel players to take more interest in developing niche steel products so that country’s need can be met indigenously.