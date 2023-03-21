State’s First Digital Reading Corner for Visually Challenged Girl Students inaugurated at Rama Devi Women’s University

Bhubaneswar: Mo College Abhijan Chairperson Shri Akash Dasnayak inaugurated an E-Reading room for visually challenged girl students titled `Binodini Mohapatra reading corner’, on Tuesday afternoon at Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar. VC Prof. Aparajita Chowdhury welcomed the Chief Guest Shri Akash Dasnayak.

Addressing the girl students Shri Dasnayak said, “ I welcome all present over here along with We 4 You personnel. Mo College Abhijan is dedicated to making every college and university across the state progress holistically. In fact, Mo College ignites the enthusiasm in the life of every student. I personally thank Registrar Smt. Shyamali Mohapatra who has donated a handsome amount for the construction of this E-Reading corner on behalf of her mother Smt. Binodini Mohapatra. This will assist the students to get an excellent education. If one has confidence and they are focused on their goals then nothing is impossible to achieve in this world. The Reading corner is equipped with advanced jaws software through which students can access the audiobooks.”

A visually challenged student of +3 Final year Political Science department Jhilli Pradhan said “It’s a great day that we received a digital library all thanks to our beloved VC Prof. Aparajita Chowdhury, our faculties, and Mo College Abhijan. It was our wish to study with the best of the facility and today our dreams has come true.’’

VC Prof. Aparajita Chowdhury addressed the students and said,“ Our University has Computer literacy for each student and for these visually challenged students we are also planning to update all our facilities at the E-learning centre where special software will be added and special training for these students will be available.”

Registrar Smt. Shyamali Mohapatra said,” My mother Smt.Binodini Mohapatra has always encouraged me and my siblings to progress in life like a flowing river. I am glad that today as an Alumni of this University I donated to the Reading corner which is a reality today all thanks to the outstanding efforts of Mo College Abhijan.”

Mo College Coordinator Dr. Snehalata Das offered a vote of thanks at the conclusion of the program. She proposed a vote of thanks to the Chief Guest of the event Mo College Abhijan Chairperson Shri Akash Dasnayak, VC Prof. Aparajita Chowdhury, Registrar Smt. Shyamali Mohapatra, Prof. Chandi Charan Rath(Chairman P.G Council),Shri Abhay Mahanta of We4You, Prof,Chandrasekhar Lenka,PIC, Library Library-In-Charge Nasima Begum. Around 100 Visually Challenged Girl Students were present during the event.