State-Wise Report on 5,293 EV Charging Stations: 4,729 Funded by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

The State-wise details of 5293 Electric Vehicle charging stations established along National Highways is given at Annexure -A. This includes 4729 EV Charging Stations set up under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at an expenditure of Rs. 178 Crore.

In addition, Ministry of Heavy Industries has set up a target of 5833 EV charging stations along Highways out of total 7432 EV charging stations through three Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG). The state wise list of these 5833 EV charging stations is given in Annexure-B. A capital subsidy of Rs. 800 Crore has been provided to these Oil Companies towards establishment of 7432 EV charging stations.

At present, Government has not planned to set up any Power Station alongside National Highways for the aforesaid EV charging stations.

Annexure-A

State/UTs Number of EV charging Stations on National Highways Andaman & Nicobar 1 Andhra Pradesh 249 Arunachal Pradesh 30 Assam 147 Bihar 96 Chhattisgarh 116 Delhi 10 Goa 33 Gujarat 259 Haryana 284 Himachal Pradesh 68 Jammu & Kashmir 60 Jharkhand 87 Karnataka 300 Kerala 138 Ladakh 2 Maharashtra 750 Manipur 27 Meghalaya 35 Mizoram 8 Madhya Pradesh 231 Nagaland 13 Odisha 189 Pondicherry 2 Punjab 195 Rajasthan 482 Sikkim 3 Tamil Nadu 369 Telangana 221 Tripura 24 Uttar Pradesh 577 Uttarakhand 79 West Bengal 208 Grand Total 5293

Annexure B