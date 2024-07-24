National

State-Wise Report on 5,293 EV Charging Stations: 4,729 Funded by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

The State-wise details of 5293 Electric Vehicle charging stations established along National Highways is given at Annexure -A. This includes 4729 EV Charging Stations set up under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at an expenditure of Rs. 178 Crore.

In addition, Ministry of Heavy Industries has set up a target of 5833 EV charging stations along Highways out of total 7432 EV charging stations through three Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG). The state wise list of these 5833 EV charging stations is given in Annexure-B. A capital subsidy of Rs. 800 Crore has been provided to these Oil Companies towards establishment of 7432 EV charging stations.

 

At present, Government has not planned to set up any Power Station alongside National Highways for the aforesaid EV charging stations.

Annexure-A

 

State/UTs Number of EV charging Stations on National Highways
Andaman & Nicobar 1
Andhra Pradesh 249
Arunachal Pradesh 30
Assam 147
Bihar 96
Chhattisgarh 116
Delhi 10
Goa 33
Gujarat 259
Haryana 284
Himachal Pradesh 68
Jammu & Kashmir 60
Jharkhand 87
Karnataka 300
Kerala 138
Ladakh 2
Maharashtra 750
Manipur 27
Meghalaya 35
Mizoram 8
Madhya Pradesh 231
Nagaland 13
Odisha 189
Pondicherry 2
Punjab 195
Rajasthan 482
Sikkim 3
Tamil Nadu 369
Telangana 221
Tripura 24
Uttar Pradesh 577
Uttarakhand 79
West Bengal 208
Grand Total 5293

 

Annexure B

 

State Number of Charges on Highway
Andhra Pradesh 319
Arunachal Pradesh 5
Assam 59
Bihar 139
Chandigarh 5
Chhattisgarh 70
Delhi 25
Goa 24
Gujarat 420
Haryana 261
Himachal Pradesh 53
Jammu & Kashmir 72
Jharkhand 105
Karnataka 471
Kerala 189
Madhya Pradesh 231
Maharashtra 659
Manipur 1
Meghalaya 27
Mizoram 7
Nagaland 6
Odisha 190
Pondicherry 16
Punjab 272
Rajasthan 439
Sikkim 1
Tamil Nadu 649
Telangana 244
Tripura 1
Uttar Pradesh 525
Uttarakhand 27
West Bengal 321
Grand Total 5,833

 

