State-Wise Report on 5,293 EV Charging Stations: 4,729 Funded by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

The State-wise details of 5293 Electric Vehicle charging stations established along National Highways is given at Annexure -A. This includes 4729 EV Charging Stations set up under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at an expenditure of Rs. 178 Crore.
In addition, Ministry of Heavy Industries has set up a target of 5833 EV charging stations along Highways out of total 7432 EV charging stations through three Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG). The state wise list of these 5833 EV charging stations is given in Annexure-B. A capital subsidy of Rs. 800 Crore has been provided to these Oil Companies towards establishment of 7432 EV charging stations.
At present, Government has not planned to set up any Power Station alongside National Highways for the aforesaid EV charging stations.
Annexure-A
|State/UTs
|Number of EV charging Stations on National Highways
|Andaman & Nicobar
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|249
|Arunachal Pradesh
|30
|Assam
|147
|Bihar
|96
|Chhattisgarh
|116
|Delhi
|10
|Goa
|33
|Gujarat
|259
|Haryana
|284
|Himachal Pradesh
|68
|Jammu & Kashmir
|60
|Jharkhand
|87
|Karnataka
|300
|Kerala
|138
|Ladakh
|2
|Maharashtra
|750
|Manipur
|27
|Meghalaya
|35
|Mizoram
|8
|Madhya Pradesh
|231
|Nagaland
|13
|Odisha
|189
|Pondicherry
|2
|Punjab
|195
|Rajasthan
|482
|Sikkim
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|369
|Telangana
|221
|Tripura
|24
|Uttar Pradesh
|577
|Uttarakhand
|79
|West Bengal
|208
|Grand Total
|5293
Annexure B
|State
|Number of Charges on Highway
|Andhra Pradesh
|319
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5
|Assam
|59
|Bihar
|139
|Chandigarh
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|70
|Delhi
|25
|Goa
|24
|Gujarat
|420
|Haryana
|261
|Himachal Pradesh
|53
|Jammu & Kashmir
|72
|Jharkhand
|105
|Karnataka
|471
|Kerala
|189
|Madhya Pradesh
|231
|Maharashtra
|659
|Manipur
|1
|Meghalaya
|27
|Mizoram
|7
|Nagaland
|6
|Odisha
|190
|Pondicherry
|16
|Punjab
|272
|Rajasthan
|439
|Sikkim
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|649
|Telangana
|244
|Tripura
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|525
|Uttarakhand
|27
|West Bengal
|321
|Grand Total
|5,833