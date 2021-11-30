State wise list of Non- Credit and Credit Cooperative Societies as per Statistical Profile of National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) 2018

New Delhi : State wise list of Non- Credit and Credit Cooperative Societies as per Statistical Profile of National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) 2018 is given below. District wise list is not maintained centrally.

Given the historical heritage of cooperative movement in the country, Government has created a new Ministry of Cooperation with the following mandate as per the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 as notified vide Gazette notification dated 6.7.2021:

“1. General Policy in the field of Co-operation and Co-ordination of co-operation activities in all sectors.

  1. Realisation of vision “from cooperation to prosperity”.
  2. Strengthening of cooperative movement in the country and deepening its reach up to the grassroots.
  3. Promotion of cooperative-based economic development model, including the spirit of responsibility among its members to develop the country.
  4. Creation of appropriate policy, legal and institutional framework to help cooperatives realise their potential.
  5. Matters relating to National Co-operative Organisation.
  6. National Co-operative Development Corporation.
  7. Incorporation, regulation and winding up of Co-operative societies with objects not confined to one State including administration of ‘the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002 (39 of 2002)’.
  8. Training of personnel of co-operative departments and co-operative institutions (including education of members, office bearers and non-officials).”

There are two types of co-operative structures in the country i.e. State Cooperative Societies and Multi-State Cooperative Societies. The Multi-State Cooperative Societies come under Central Government and the State Cooperative Societies under the State Governments. The following priority areas have been identified by the Ministry of Cooperation to fulfil its mandate in the early stages:

  1. Amendment of Multistate Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act 2002.
  2. Computerization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).
  3. Streamlining education and training needs of cooperative sector.
  4. Coordination and convergence of various schemes of different Ministries/ Department and issues of cooperatives.
States/Union Territories Non-Credit Cooperatives Credit Cooperatives Grant Total
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1987 117 2104
Andhra Pradesh 70344 2874 73218
Arunachal Pradesh 731 52 783
Assam 6489 3757 10246
Bihar 30351 8818 39169
Chandigarh 225 18 243
Chhattisgarh 10011 1353 11364
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 244 40 284
Daman and Diu 97 9 106
Delhi 4924 1436 6360
Goa 3393 429 3822
Gujarat 62866 14684 77550
Haryana 23814 758 24572
Himachal Pradesh 2799 2595 5394
Jammu and Kashmir 1368 652 2020
Jharkhand 9461 4394 13855
Karnataka 30512 10426 40938
Kerala 16177 3086 19263
Lakshadweep 62 19 81
Madhya Pradesh 39079 8336 47415
Maharashtra 143372 62514 205886
Manipur 8907 330 9237
Meghalaya 1309 246 1555
Mizoram 1276 161 1437
Nagaland 7298 1761 9059
Odisha 14601 2729 17330
Puducherry 396 136 532
Punjab 13322 4115 17437
Rajasthan 21941 6518 28459
Sikkim 5179 285 5464
Tamil Nadu 17849 6633 24482
Telangana 64296 860 65156
Tripura 1778 289 2067
Uttar Pradesh 35605 12583 48188
Uttarakhand 4848 775 5623
West Bengal 19839 13817 33656
TOTAL 676750 177605 854355

Source: NCUI, 2018

This was stated by the Minister of Cooperation,  Amit Shah in a written reply to question in the Lok Sabha today.

