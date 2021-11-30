New Delhi : State wise list of Non- Credit and Credit Cooperative Societies as per Statistical Profile of National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) 2018 is given below. District wise list is not maintained centrally.
Given the historical heritage of cooperative movement in the country, Government has created a new Ministry of Cooperation with the following mandate as per the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 as notified vide Gazette notification dated 6.7.2021:
“1. General Policy in the field of Co-operation and Co-ordination of co-operation activities in all sectors.
- Realisation of vision “from cooperation to prosperity”.
- Strengthening of cooperative movement in the country and deepening its reach up to the grassroots.
- Promotion of cooperative-based economic development model, including the spirit of responsibility among its members to develop the country.
- Creation of appropriate policy, legal and institutional framework to help cooperatives realise their potential.
- Matters relating to National Co-operative Organisation.
- National Co-operative Development Corporation.
- Incorporation, regulation and winding up of Co-operative societies with objects not confined to one State including administration of ‘the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002 (39 of 2002)’.
- Training of personnel of co-operative departments and co-operative institutions (including education of members, office bearers and non-officials).”
There are two types of co-operative structures in the country i.e. State Cooperative Societies and Multi-State Cooperative Societies. The Multi-State Cooperative Societies come under Central Government and the State Cooperative Societies under the State Governments. The following priority areas have been identified by the Ministry of Cooperation to fulfil its mandate in the early stages:
- Amendment of Multistate Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act 2002.
- Computerization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).
- Streamlining education and training needs of cooperative sector.
- Coordination and convergence of various schemes of different Ministries/ Department and issues of cooperatives.
|States/Union Territories
|Non-Credit Cooperatives
|Credit Cooperatives
|Grant Total
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1987
|117
|2104
|Andhra Pradesh
|70344
|2874
|73218
|Arunachal Pradesh
|731
|52
|783
|Assam
|6489
|3757
|10246
|Bihar
|30351
|8818
|39169
|Chandigarh
|225
|18
|243
|Chhattisgarh
|10011
|1353
|11364
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|244
|40
|284
|Daman and Diu
|97
|9
|106
|Delhi
|4924
|1436
|6360
|Goa
|3393
|429
|3822
|Gujarat
|62866
|14684
|77550
|Haryana
|23814
|758
|24572
|Himachal Pradesh
|2799
|2595
|5394
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1368
|652
|2020
|Jharkhand
|9461
|4394
|13855
|Karnataka
|30512
|10426
|40938
|Kerala
|16177
|3086
|19263
|Lakshadweep
|62
|19
|81
|Madhya Pradesh
|39079
|8336
|47415
|Maharashtra
|143372
|62514
|205886
|Manipur
|8907
|330
|9237
|Meghalaya
|1309
|246
|1555
|Mizoram
|1276
|161
|1437
|Nagaland
|7298
|1761
|9059
|Odisha
|14601
|2729
|17330
|Puducherry
|396
|136
|532
|Punjab
|13322
|4115
|17437
|Rajasthan
|21941
|6518
|28459
|Sikkim
|5179
|285
|5464
|Tamil Nadu
|17849
|6633
|24482
|Telangana
|64296
|860
|65156
|Tripura
|1778
|289
|2067
|Uttar Pradesh
|35605
|12583
|48188
|Uttarakhand
|4848
|775
|5623
|West Bengal
|19839
|13817
|33656
|TOTAL
|676750
|177605
|854355
Source: NCUI, 2018
This was stated by the Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah in a written reply to question in the Lok Sabha today.