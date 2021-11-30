New Delhi : State wise list of Non- Credit and Credit Cooperative Societies as per Statistical Profile of National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) 2018 is given below. District wise list is not maintained centrally.

Given the historical heritage of cooperative movement in the country, Government has created a new Ministry of Cooperation with the following mandate as per the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 as notified vide Gazette notification dated 6.7.2021:

“1. General Policy in the field of Co-operation and Co-ordination of co-operation activities in all sectors.

Realisation of vision “from cooperation to prosperity”. Strengthening of cooperative movement in the country and deepening its reach up to the grassroots. Promotion of cooperative-based economic development model, including the spirit of responsibility among its members to develop the country. Creation of appropriate policy, legal and institutional framework to help cooperatives realise their potential. Matters relating to National Co-operative Organisation. National Co-operative Development Corporation. Incorporation, regulation and winding up of Co-operative societies with objects not confined to one State including administration of ‘the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002 (39 of 2002)’. Training of personnel of co-operative departments and co-operative institutions (including education of members, office bearers and non-officials).”

There are two types of co-operative structures in the country i.e. State Cooperative Societies and Multi-State Cooperative Societies. The Multi-State Cooperative Societies come under Central Government and the State Cooperative Societies under the State Governments. The following priority areas have been identified by the Ministry of Cooperation to fulfil its mandate in the early stages:

Amendment of Multistate Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act 2002. Computerization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). Streamlining education and training needs of cooperative sector. Coordination and convergence of various schemes of different Ministries/ Department and issues of cooperatives.

States/Union Territories Non-Credit Cooperatives Credit Cooperatives Grant Total Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1987 117 2104 Andhra Pradesh 70344 2874 73218 Arunachal Pradesh 731 52 783 Assam 6489 3757 10246 Bihar 30351 8818 39169 Chandigarh 225 18 243 Chhattisgarh 10011 1353 11364 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 244 40 284 Daman and Diu 97 9 106 Delhi 4924 1436 6360 Goa 3393 429 3822 Gujarat 62866 14684 77550 Haryana 23814 758 24572 Himachal Pradesh 2799 2595 5394 Jammu and Kashmir 1368 652 2020 Jharkhand 9461 4394 13855 Karnataka 30512 10426 40938 Kerala 16177 3086 19263 Lakshadweep 62 19 81 Madhya Pradesh 39079 8336 47415 Maharashtra 143372 62514 205886 Manipur 8907 330 9237 Meghalaya 1309 246 1555 Mizoram 1276 161 1437 Nagaland 7298 1761 9059 Odisha 14601 2729 17330 Puducherry 396 136 532 Punjab 13322 4115 17437 Rajasthan 21941 6518 28459 Sikkim 5179 285 5464 Tamil Nadu 17849 6633 24482 Telangana 64296 860 65156 Tripura 1778 289 2067 Uttar Pradesh 35605 12583 48188 Uttarakhand 4848 775 5623 West Bengal 19839 13817 33656 TOTAL 676750 177605 854355

Source: NCUI, 2018

This was stated by the Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah in a written reply to question in the Lok Sabha today.