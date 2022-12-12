State-wise Details of Coal Supply to Power Sector

New Delhi: Ministry of Coal has received reference dated 22.4.2022 of Hon’ble Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu vide PMO ID No. 5489241/2022-IR dated 25.5.2022 regarding supply of 72000 MT per day as per the FSA, for necessary action. Similar references were also received vide PMO ID No. 5479681(3)/2022-IR dated 20.4.2022 and Ministry of Home Affairs’ OM No. IV/11034/20/2022-CSR-1 dated 07.06.2022 regarding increase of coal realization, rakes and coal tolling. Hon’ble Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu has been apprised of the supply position vide D.O. No. 23025/38/2018-CPD Part (1) dated 12.09.2022.

To address the issues of coal supplies to power sector, an Inter-Ministerial Sub Group comprising of representatives from Ministries of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Railways, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Coal India Limited (CIL) and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) meet regularly to take various operational decisions to enhance supply of coal to thermal power plants as well as for meeting any contingent situations relating to Power Sector including to alleviate critical coal stock position in power plants. In addition to this, an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) has been constituted comprising of Chairman, Railway Board, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Secretary, Ministry of Power to monitor augmentation of coal supply and power generation capacity. Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Chairperson, CEA are co-opted as Special Invitees as and when required by the IMC. Coal dispatch from the captive coal blocks is also being monitored regularly.

The details of coal supplied from CIL and SCCL to Power Sector (State-wise) from 2020-21 to 2022-23 (upto November) are as below:

Figure in Million Tonne (MT)

Name of State Coal Company 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23* ANDHRA PRADESH CIL 15.64 25.26 22.61 SCCL 5.41 6.87 3.89 ASSAM CIL 0.86 1.21 1.59 BIHAR CIL 22.71 27.82 19.36 CHHATISGARH CIL 71.89 79.32 49.93 SCCL 0.63 0.63 0.01 GUJARAT CIL 8.40 19.81 10.62 HARYANA CIL 7.51 14.50 13.11 SCCL 0.00 0.00 0.07 JHARKHAND CIL 16.32 20.57 11.41 SCCL 0.00 0.03 0.05 KARNATAKA CIL 1.45 3.15 3.70 SCCL 6.11 9.88 5.98 MADHYA PRADESH CIL 53.80 65.31 37.91 SCCL 0.00 0.06 0.00 MAHARASHTRA CIL 53.37 68.07 55.17 SCCL 4.57 3.64 2.99 ODISHA CIL 46.01 40.40 19.21 SCCL 0.01 0.17 0.00 PUNJAB CIL 10.23 14.54 13.60 RAJASTHAN CIL 9.25 13.65 15.49 TAMIL NADU CIL 16.32 22.39 16.48 SCCL 0.61 3.13 0.89 TELANGANA CIL 0.00 0.09 0.04 SCCL 23.55 28.96 19.67 UTTAR PRADESH CIL 73.23 80.77 66.03 SCCL 0.00 0.13 0.08 WEST BENGAL CIL 37.98 43.73 24.31 SCCL 0.00 0.01 0.01

*Provisional.

This information was given by the Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.