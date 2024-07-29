National

State-Wise Breakdown of Candidates Trained Under PMKVY Revealed as of June 2024

By Odisha Diary bureau

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing its flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), since 2015, for imparting skill development training through Short-Term Training (STT) and up-skilling and re-skilling through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) to youth across the country. The State wise details of candidates trained/oriented under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) (PMKVY 1.0 to PMKVY 3.0) as on 30.06.2024 are given at Annexure I.

Placements were tracked in the Short-Term Training (STT) component across the first three versions of the Scheme-PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0-implemented from FY 2015-16 to FY 2021-22. However, in PMKVY 4.0, the current version of the scheme being implemented from FY 2022-23 onwards, placement is delinked. The State-Wise details of candidates trained under PMKVY (PMKVY 1.0 to 4.0) and candidates reported placed under PMKVY (1.0 to 3.0) are given at Annexure II.

Since, placements were tracked in the Short-Term Training (STT) component in the first three versions of the Scheme which is PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0, the State/UT wise details of percentage of candidates reported placed under STT component of PMKVY since 2019 is given at Annexure III.

Annexure I

The State wise details of candidates trained/oriented under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) (PMKVY 1.0 to PMKVY 3.0) as on 30.06.2024

S.No. State Candidates trained / oriented
1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands 3,914
2 Andhra Pradesh 457,562
3 Arunachal Pradesh 83,826
4 Assam 720,740
5 Bihar 633,217
6 Chandigarh 26,940
7 Chhattisgarh 179,365
8 Delhi 502,575
9 Goa 10,065
10 Gujarat 411,395
11 Haryana 651,495
12 Himachal Pradesh 148,741
13 Jammu And Kashmir 311,277
14 Jharkhand 274,215
15 Karnataka 517,238
16 Kerala 254,574
17 Ladakh 3,319
18 Lakshadweep 270
19 Madhya Pradesh 908,074
20 Maharashtra 1,217,288
21 Manipur 90,387
22 Meghalaya 47,955
23 Mizoram 32,266
24 Nagaland 42,342
25 Odisha 553,217
26 Puducherry 30,327
27 Punjab 435,141
28 Rajasthan 1,094,168
29 Sikkim 13,803
30 Tamil Nadu 759,666
31 Telangana 422,656
32 The Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu 10,134
33 Tripura 139,731
34 Uttar Pradesh 1,947,356
35 Uttarakhand 202,904
36 West Bengal 586,083
Total 13,724,226

 

Annexure II

The State-Wise details of candidates trained under PMKVY (PMKVY 1.0 to 4.0) and candidates reported placed under PMKVY (1.0 to 3.0) as on 30.6.2024.

S.No.  State Candidates Trained / Oriented Candidates Reported Placed
1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands 4,763 124
2 Andhra Pradesh 503,423 111,640
3 Arunachal Pradesh 91,792 14,014
4 Assam 791,440 67,257
5 Bihar 673,970 127,855
6 Chandigarh 27,674 6,361
7 Chhattisgarh 193,795 28,142
8 Delhi 515,901 78,349
9 Goa 10,371 1,105
10 Gujarat 450,317 69,289
11 Haryana 699,922 158,981
12 Himachal Pradesh 158,657 27,185
13 Jammu And Kashmir 376,553 53,656
14 Jharkhand 293,936 29,461
15 Karnataka 542,575 74,225
16 Kerala 265,885 26,385
17 Ladakh 3,958 1,063
18 Lakshadweep 270
19 Madhya Pradesh 981,539 221,845
20 Maharashtra 1,272,695 80,950
21 Manipur 98,292 16,094
22 Meghalaya 53,622 13,608
23 Mizoram 38,120 9,682
24 Nagaland 49,703 6,181
25 Odisha 585,560 71,066
26 Puducherry 32,735 10,504
27 Punjab 480,266 128,913
28 Rajasthan 1,199,930 186,018
29 Sikkim 17,443 3,942
30 Tamil Nadu 824,589 172,336
31 Telangana 444,530 112,967
32 The Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu 10,459 2,817
33 Tripura 153,799 18,682
34 Uttar Pradesh 2,116,689 338,882
35 Uttarakhand 225,255 52,597
36 West Bengal 621,078 115,711

 

Annexure III

The State/UT wise details of percentage of candidates reported placed under STT component of PMKVY since 2019.

S.No. TC State Candidates Certified Candidates Reported Placed % of Placement rate
1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands 2,142 124 5.79%
2 Andhra Pradesh 68,803 40,474 58.83%
3 Arunachal Pradesh 28,682 13,650 47.59%
4 Assam 92,210 46,208 50.11%
5 Bihar 134,470 65,525 48.73%
6 Chandigarh 7,463 3,987 53.42%
7 Chhattisgarh 27,531 12,229 44.42%
8 Delhi 55,158 23,345 42.32%
9 Goa 1,762 262 14.87%
10 Gujarat 83,740 46,529 55.56%
11 Haryana 80,733 43,009 53.27%
12 Himachal Pradesh 38,861 14,276 36.74%
13 Jammu And Kashmir 69,923 23,606 33.76%
14 Jharkhand 43,618 14,115 32.36%
15 Karnataka 75,570 32,128 42.51%
16 Kerala 39,739 13,437 33.81%
17 Ladakh 2,134 1,063 49.81%
18 Lakshadweep 131 0 0.00%
19 Madhya Pradesh 147,787 89,525 60.58%
20 Maharashtra 134,486 40,479 30.10%
21 Manipur 34,226 14,392 42.05%
22 Meghalaya 21,487 11,578 53.88%
23 Mizoram 17,656 9,293 52.63%
24 Nagaland 15,979 4,854 30.38%
25 Odisha 64,467 27,396 42.50%
26 Puducherry 8,125 7,629 93.90%
27 Punjab 98,453 57,276 58.18%
28 Rajasthan 123,290 68,406 55.48%
29 Sikkim 7,825 3,850 49.20%
30 Tamil Nadu 73,126 45,455 62.16%
31 Telangana 62,202 32,132 51.66%
32 The Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu 3,103 1,900 61.23%
33 Tripura 25,254 9,296 36.81%
34 Uttar Pradesh 280,743 136,123 48.49%
35 Uttarakhand 56,011 30,643 54.71%
36 West Bengal 99,981 42,822 42.83%
Total 2,126,871 1,027,016 48.29%
