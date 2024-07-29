State-Wise Breakdown of Candidates Trained Under PMKVY Revealed as of June 2024

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing its flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), since 2015, for imparting skill development training through Short-Term Training (STT) and up-skilling and re-skilling through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) to youth across the country. The State wise details of candidates trained/oriented under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) (PMKVY 1.0 to PMKVY 3.0) as on 30.06.2024 are given at Annexure I.
Placements were tracked in the Short-Term Training (STT) component across the first three versions of the Scheme-PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0-implemented from FY 2015-16 to FY 2021-22. However, in PMKVY 4.0, the current version of the scheme being implemented from FY 2022-23 onwards, placement is delinked. The State-Wise details of candidates trained under PMKVY (PMKVY 1.0 to 4.0) and candidates reported placed under PMKVY (1.0 to 3.0) are given at Annexure II.
Since, placements were tracked in the Short-Term Training (STT) component in the first three versions of the Scheme which is PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0, the State/UT wise details of percentage of candidates reported placed under STT component of PMKVY since 2019 is given at Annexure III.
Annexure I
The State wise details of candidates trained/oriented under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) (PMKVY 1.0 to PMKVY 3.0) as on 30.06.2024
|S.No.
|State
|Candidates trained / oriented
|1
|Andaman And Nicobar Islands
|3,914
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|457,562
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|83,826
|4
|Assam
|720,740
|5
|Bihar
|633,217
|6
|Chandigarh
|26,940
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|179,365
|8
|Delhi
|502,575
|9
|Goa
|10,065
|10
|Gujarat
|411,395
|11
|Haryana
|651,495
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|148,741
|13
|Jammu And Kashmir
|311,277
|14
|Jharkhand
|274,215
|15
|Karnataka
|517,238
|16
|Kerala
|254,574
|17
|Ladakh
|3,319
|18
|Lakshadweep
|270
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|908,074
|20
|Maharashtra
|1,217,288
|21
|Manipur
|90,387
|22
|Meghalaya
|47,955
|23
|Mizoram
|32,266
|24
|Nagaland
|42,342
|25
|Odisha
|553,217
|26
|Puducherry
|30,327
|27
|Punjab
|435,141
|28
|Rajasthan
|1,094,168
|29
|Sikkim
|13,803
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|759,666
|31
|Telangana
|422,656
|32
|The Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu
|10,134
|33
|Tripura
|139,731
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,947,356
|35
|Uttarakhand
|202,904
|36
|West Bengal
|586,083
|Total
|13,724,226
Annexure II
The State-Wise details of candidates trained under PMKVY (PMKVY 1.0 to 4.0) and candidates reported placed under PMKVY (1.0 to 3.0) as on 30.6.2024.
|S.No.
|State
|Candidates Trained / Oriented
|Candidates Reported Placed
|1
|Andaman And Nicobar Islands
|4,763
|124
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|503,423
|111,640
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|91,792
|14,014
|4
|Assam
|791,440
|67,257
|5
|Bihar
|673,970
|127,855
|6
|Chandigarh
|27,674
|6,361
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|193,795
|28,142
|8
|Delhi
|515,901
|78,349
|9
|Goa
|10,371
|1,105
|10
|Gujarat
|450,317
|69,289
|11
|Haryana
|699,922
|158,981
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|158,657
|27,185
|13
|Jammu And Kashmir
|376,553
|53,656
|14
|Jharkhand
|293,936
|29,461
|15
|Karnataka
|542,575
|74,225
|16
|Kerala
|265,885
|26,385
|17
|Ladakh
|3,958
|1,063
|18
|Lakshadweep
|270
|–
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|981,539
|221,845
|20
|Maharashtra
|1,272,695
|80,950
|21
|Manipur
|98,292
|16,094
|22
|Meghalaya
|53,622
|13,608
|23
|Mizoram
|38,120
|9,682
|24
|Nagaland
|49,703
|6,181
|25
|Odisha
|585,560
|71,066
|26
|Puducherry
|32,735
|10,504
|27
|Punjab
|480,266
|128,913
|28
|Rajasthan
|1,199,930
|186,018
|29
|Sikkim
|17,443
|3,942
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|824,589
|172,336
|31
|Telangana
|444,530
|112,967
|32
|The Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu
|10,459
|2,817
|33
|Tripura
|153,799
|18,682
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|2,116,689
|338,882
|35
|Uttarakhand
|225,255
|52,597
|36
|West Bengal
|621,078
|115,711
Annexure III
The State/UT wise details of percentage of candidates reported placed under STT component of PMKVY since 2019.
|S.No.
|TC State
|Candidates Certified
|Candidates Reported Placed
|% of Placement rate
|1
|Andaman And Nicobar Islands
|2,142
|124
|5.79%
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|68,803
|40,474
|58.83%
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|28,682
|13,650
|47.59%
|4
|Assam
|92,210
|46,208
|50.11%
|5
|Bihar
|134,470
|65,525
|48.73%
|6
|Chandigarh
|7,463
|3,987
|53.42%
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|27,531
|12,229
|44.42%
|8
|Delhi
|55,158
|23,345
|42.32%
|9
|Goa
|1,762
|262
|14.87%
|10
|Gujarat
|83,740
|46,529
|55.56%
|11
|Haryana
|80,733
|43,009
|53.27%
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|38,861
|14,276
|36.74%
|13
|Jammu And Kashmir
|69,923
|23,606
|33.76%
|14
|Jharkhand
|43,618
|14,115
|32.36%
|15
|Karnataka
|75,570
|32,128
|42.51%
|16
|Kerala
|39,739
|13,437
|33.81%
|17
|Ladakh
|2,134
|1,063
|49.81%
|18
|Lakshadweep
|131
|0
|0.00%
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|147,787
|89,525
|60.58%
|20
|Maharashtra
|134,486
|40,479
|30.10%
|21
|Manipur
|34,226
|14,392
|42.05%
|22
|Meghalaya
|21,487
|11,578
|53.88%
|23
|Mizoram
|17,656
|9,293
|52.63%
|24
|Nagaland
|15,979
|4,854
|30.38%
|25
|Odisha
|64,467
|27,396
|42.50%
|26
|Puducherry
|8,125
|7,629
|93.90%
|27
|Punjab
|98,453
|57,276
|58.18%
|28
|Rajasthan
|123,290
|68,406
|55.48%
|29
|Sikkim
|7,825
|3,850
|49.20%
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|73,126
|45,455
|62.16%
|31
|Telangana
|62,202
|32,132
|51.66%
|32
|The Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu
|3,103
|1,900
|61.23%
|33
|Tripura
|25,254
|9,296
|36.81%
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|280,743
|136,123
|48.49%
|35
|Uttarakhand
|56,011
|30,643
|54.71%
|36
|West Bengal
|99,981
|42,822
|42.83%
|Total
|2,126,871
|1,027,016
|48.29%