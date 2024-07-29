State-Wise Breakdown of Candidates Trained Under PMKVY Revealed as of June 2024

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing its flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), since 2015, for imparting skill development training through Short-Term Training (STT) and up-skilling and re-skilling through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) to youth across the country. The State wise details of candidates trained/oriented under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) (PMKVY 1.0 to PMKVY 3.0) as on 30.06.2024 are given at Annexure I.

Placements were tracked in the Short-Term Training (STT) component across the first three versions of the Scheme-PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0-implemented from FY 2015-16 to FY 2021-22. However, in PMKVY 4.0, the current version of the scheme being implemented from FY 2022-23 onwards, placement is delinked. The State-Wise details of candidates trained under PMKVY (PMKVY 1.0 to 4.0) and candidates reported placed under PMKVY (1.0 to 3.0) are given at Annexure II.

Since, placements were tracked in the Short-Term Training (STT) component in the first three versions of the Scheme which is PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0, the State/UT wise details of percentage of candidates reported placed under STT component of PMKVY since 2019 is given at Annexure III.

Annexure I

The State wise details of candidates trained/oriented under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) (PMKVY 1.0 to PMKVY 3.0) as on 30.06.2024

S.No. State Candidates trained / oriented 1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands 3,914 2 Andhra Pradesh 457,562 3 Arunachal Pradesh 83,826 4 Assam 720,740 5 Bihar 633,217 6 Chandigarh 26,940 7 Chhattisgarh 179,365 8 Delhi 502,575 9 Goa 10,065 10 Gujarat 411,395 11 Haryana 651,495 12 Himachal Pradesh 148,741 13 Jammu And Kashmir 311,277 14 Jharkhand 274,215 15 Karnataka 517,238 16 Kerala 254,574 17 Ladakh 3,319 18 Lakshadweep 270 19 Madhya Pradesh 908,074 20 Maharashtra 1,217,288 21 Manipur 90,387 22 Meghalaya 47,955 23 Mizoram 32,266 24 Nagaland 42,342 25 Odisha 553,217 26 Puducherry 30,327 27 Punjab 435,141 28 Rajasthan 1,094,168 29 Sikkim 13,803 30 Tamil Nadu 759,666 31 Telangana 422,656 32 The Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu 10,134 33 Tripura 139,731 34 Uttar Pradesh 1,947,356 35 Uttarakhand 202,904 36 West Bengal 586,083 Total 13,724,226

Annexure II

The State-Wise details of candidates trained under PMKVY (PMKVY 1.0 to 4.0) and candidates reported placed under PMKVY (1.0 to 3.0) as on 30.6.2024.

S.No. State Candidates Trained / Oriented Candidates Reported Placed 1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands 4,763 124 2 Andhra Pradesh 503,423 111,640 3 Arunachal Pradesh 91,792 14,014 4 Assam 791,440 67,257 5 Bihar 673,970 127,855 6 Chandigarh 27,674 6,361 7 Chhattisgarh 193,795 28,142 8 Delhi 515,901 78,349 9 Goa 10,371 1,105 10 Gujarat 450,317 69,289 11 Haryana 699,922 158,981 12 Himachal Pradesh 158,657 27,185 13 Jammu And Kashmir 376,553 53,656 14 Jharkhand 293,936 29,461 15 Karnataka 542,575 74,225 16 Kerala 265,885 26,385 17 Ladakh 3,958 1,063 18 Lakshadweep 270 – 19 Madhya Pradesh 981,539 221,845 20 Maharashtra 1,272,695 80,950 21 Manipur 98,292 16,094 22 Meghalaya 53,622 13,608 23 Mizoram 38,120 9,682 24 Nagaland 49,703 6,181 25 Odisha 585,560 71,066 26 Puducherry 32,735 10,504 27 Punjab 480,266 128,913 28 Rajasthan 1,199,930 186,018 29 Sikkim 17,443 3,942 30 Tamil Nadu 824,589 172,336 31 Telangana 444,530 112,967 32 The Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu 10,459 2,817 33 Tripura 153,799 18,682 34 Uttar Pradesh 2,116,689 338,882 35 Uttarakhand 225,255 52,597 36 West Bengal 621,078 115,711

Annexure III

The State/UT wise details of percentage of candidates reported placed under STT component of PMKVY since 2019.