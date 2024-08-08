State-Wise and Year-Wise Data Released for Households Electrified Under DDUGJY

Government of India launched Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) in December, 2014 for various rural electrification works including separation of agriculture and non-agriculture feeders, strengthening and augmentation of sub-transmission & distribution infrastructure, metering of distribution transformers/ feeders/consumers and electrification of villages across the country. Providing free electricity connections to the Below Poverty line (BPL) households and providing access to electricity for the rural households was one of the components under DDUGJY.

Works for household electrification were also executed under the scheme based on proposal of States for un-electrified households left out under SAUBHAGYA Scheme. The State-wise and year-wise details, including for the State of Rajasthan, of the number of Households electrified under DDUGJY is enclosed at Annexure-I.

As reported by Government of Rajasthan, no separate data is available for the Scheduled area of Rajasthan. However, the benefit of the scheme was extended to entire population of the State including the ones residing in scheduled area. District-wise details of Households electrified under DDUGJY in the State of Rajasthan is enclosed at Annexure-II.

Works under the scheme have been completed and the scheme stands closed as on 31.03.2022.