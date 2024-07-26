National

State/UT-wise Data on Free Legal Services Beneficiaries (2021-2024)

The following Authorities/Institutions are established to provide free legal aid to poor and weaker sections of the society including those belonging to SC/ST:-

  1. National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) at National level
  2. Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC) at Supreme Court level
  3. 38 High Court Legal Services Committees (HCLSCs) at High Court level
  4. 37 State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs) at State level
  5. 703 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) at District level
  6. 2390 Taluk Legal Services Committees (TLSCs) at Taluk level

 

In order to make people aware of their entitlements, legal awareness programmes are organised across the country by Legal Service Authorities on various laws and schemes relating to children, labourers, victims of disaster, SC and ST, persons with disabilities etc. In addition, Legal Services Authorities have also prepared booklets and pamphlets in easy language on various laws which are distributed amongst the people.  More than 4.30 lakh legal awareness programmes were organised during the year 2023-24 which were attended by 4.49 crore persons.

 

State/UT-wise details of number of persons benefited through free Legal Services provided by the Legal Services Institutions during the last three financial years i.e. 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 and the current financial year 2024-25 (upto May, 2024) is at Annexure – A.

 

Funds under Grant-in-Aid are allocated and released to NALSA by the Government on yearly basis. During the last 3 years i.e. 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24, grants-in-aid of Rs. 145 crore, Rs. 190 crore and Rs. 400 crore respectively were allocated/ released by the Government to NALSA.  For the current year i.e. 2024-25, grants-in-aid of Rs. 200 crore have been allocated to NALSA out of which Rs. 83 crore have been released so far by the Government. The details of funds allocated by NALSA to Legal Services Authorities for organizing legal aid programmes during last three years and the current year is at Annexure – B.

 

In order to monitor the performance of the legal services authorities, NALSA receives monthly activity reports from all the SLSAs highlighting all the activities carried out in a particular month. Thereafter, a final activity report on monthly basis is sent by NALSA to the Government which is reviewed and compiled. Apart from monthly activity reports, NALSA also receives Annual Reports from all the SLSAs and prepares its own Annual Report, which is laid before both Houses of the Parliament.

 

Periodical reviews on different issues are also carried out by the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice to assess the working of Legal Aid under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. Further, All India Meets and Regional Meets are frequently organized by NALSA to monitor the performance of Legal Services Authorities. In addition, regular meetings are also held between the representatives of NALSA and Department of Justice on various important matters.

 

    Annexure-A
Statement showing the details of number of persons benefited through free Legal Services provided by the Legal Services Institutions under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 during the last three years  and  the current  year.
S. No. SLSAs 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 (upto May 2024)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 79 134 220 17
2 Andhra Pradesh 6371 9473 8265 1214
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2657 5559 5696 1068
4 Assam 110254 38335 63749 11763
5 Bihar 1689158 209809 151413 14474
6 Chandigarh 1781 2653 2822 616
7 Chhattisgarh 42394 44106 62164 11537
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 27 28 55 7
9 Daman and Diu 17 24 34 12
10 Delhi 79055 96433 121882 14031
11 Goa 1101 2041 1558 292
12 Gujarat 21953 32422 40569 7144
13 Haryana 23260 43098 76863 11109
14 Himachal Pradesh 4806 5998 7346 1105
15 Jammu and Kashmir 8870 7992 11396 2141
16 Jharkhand 649481 145217 269303 31855
17 Karnataka 32794 45663 53406 8546
18 Kerala 16895 23418 36498 2915
19 Ladakh 2408 711 505 65
20 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 1
21 Madhya Pradesh 3343800 191921 225510 42159
22 Maharashtra 22595 36663 53756 8244
23 Manipur 22651 26929 62635 5932
24 Meghalaya 2346 2769 2371 300
25 Mizoram 3201 5038 4801 780
26 Nagaland 7750 7390 4603 708
27 Odisha 8849 11880 19289 3107
28 Puducherry 884 788 621 145
29 Punjab 36404 56448 60361 11356
30 Rajasthan 13833 13472 20290 3376
31 Sikkim 986 1127 1074 136
32 Tamil Nadu 38181 49570 45180 7196
33 Telangana 6712 12615 13193 1006
34 Tripura 2671 5055 9964 1758
35 Uttar Pradesh 132629 24890 29079 2010
36 Uttarakhand 3775 5386 21339 4300
37 West Bengal 29015 49714 62354 12600
  Total 6369643 1214769 1550164 225025

 

 

 

Annexure-B

  
Statement showing the amount of funds allocated (in Rupees) to Legal Services Authorities for organising legal aid programmes during the last three years and current year.
S.No. Name of Legal Services Authorities 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 (upto 18.07.2024)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15,00,000 8,43,500 24,00,000
2 Andhra Pradesh 5,00,00,000 4,65,00,000 9,16,00,000 86,00,000
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1,40,00,000 5,00,00,000 9,75,00,000 1,25,00,000
4 Assam 6,40,00,000 7,40,00,000 20,00,00,000 2,40,00,000
5 Bihar 7,60,00,000 9,25,00,000 12,50,00,000 3,06,00,000
6 Chandigarh 55,00,000 60,00,000 1,42,26,000
7 Chhattisgarh 5,25,00,000 6,65,00,000 17,00,00,000 2,20,00,000
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 10,00,000 2,50,000
9 Daman and Diu 17,50,000 3,50,000
10 Delhi 9,30,00,000 12,25,00,000 15,00,00,000 6,00,00,000
11 Goa 15,00,000 45,00,000 1,42,00,000 43,00,000
12 Gujarat 5,75,00,000 8,80,00,000 18,50,00,000 3,10,00,000
13 Haryana 6,50,00,000 7,60,00,000 13,25,00,000 1,43,00,000
14 Himachal Pradesh 2,45,00,000 3,90,00,000 8,50,00,000 4,50,00,000
15 Jammu and Kashmir 4,65,00,000 6,60,00,000 9,50,00,000 2,35,00,000
16 Jharkhand 7,35,00,000 7,00,00,000 16,50,00,000 2,65,00,000
17 Karnataka 7,50,00,000 9,20,00,000 17,50,00,000 2,90,00,000
18 Kerala 9,90,00,000 8,00,00,000 19,75,00,000 2,00,00,000
19 Ladakh 65,00,000 45,00,000 1,18,65,000 50,00,000
20 Lakshadweep 5,00,000 2,75,000
21 Madhya Pradesh 5,00,00,000 7,40,00,000 26,50,00,000 4,00,00,000
22 Maharashtra 8,25,00,000 9,60,00,000 26,50,00,000 5,40,00,000
23 Manipur 1,05,00,000 1,90,00,000 6,23,30,730 1,12,00,000
24 Meghalaya 50,00,000 2,60,00,000 2,46,35,500 16,00,000
25 Mizoram 1,15,00,000 2,15,00,000 4,28,00,000 1,38,00,000
26 Nagaland 1,15,00,000 2,75,00,000 2,20,00,000 42,00,000
27 Odisha 4,25,00,000 7,60,00,000 9,32,00,000 2,60,00,000
28 Puducherry 20,00,000 92,00,000 70,10,000 23,00,000
29 Punjab 6,40,00,000 6,16,00,000 18,25,00,000 2,75,00,000
30 Rajasthan 7,00,00,000 8,40,00,000 15,25,00,000 1,80,00,000
31 Sikkim 65,00,000 1,65,00,000 1,55,00,000 34,00,000
32 Tamil Nadu 6,00,00,000 8,10,00,000 18,00,00,000 4,15,00,000
33 Telangana 4,10,00,000 5,05,00,000 14,00,00,000 2,20,00,000
34 Tripura 2,65,00,000 3,40,00,000 6,50,00,000 55,00,000
35 Uttar Pradesh 6,00,00,000 11,80,00,000 29,50,00,000 5,50,00,000
36 Uttarakhand 2,55,00,000 3,55,00,000 4,25,00,000 1,26,00,000
37 West Bengal 7,00,00,000 8,80,00,000 16,25,00,000 3,35,00,000
38 Supreme Court Legal Services Committee 1,00,00,000 90,00,000 1,00,00,000 1,00,00,000
39 Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) 1,25,00,000 50,00,000 50,00,000
  TOTAL    1,45,30,00,000    1,92,08,00,000   3,94,49,85,730    74,61,50,000
 
