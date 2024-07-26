State/UT-wise Data on Free Legal Services Beneficiaries (2021-2024)

The following Authorities/Institutions are established to provide free legal aid to poor and weaker sections of the society including those belonging to SC/ST:-

National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) at National level Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC) at Supreme Court level 38 High Court Legal Services Committees (HCLSCs) at High Court level 37 State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs) at State level 703 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) at District level 2390 Taluk Legal Services Committees (TLSCs) at Taluk level

In order to make people aware of their entitlements, legal awareness programmes are organised across the country by Legal Service Authorities on various laws and schemes relating to children, labourers, victims of disaster, SC and ST, persons with disabilities etc. In addition, Legal Services Authorities have also prepared booklets and pamphlets in easy language on various laws which are distributed amongst the people. More than 4.30 lakh legal awareness programmes were organised during the year 2023-24 which were attended by 4.49 crore persons.

State/UT-wise details of number of persons benefited through free Legal Services provided by the Legal Services Institutions during the last three financial years i.e. 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 and the current financial year 2024-25 (upto May, 2024) is at Annexure – A.

Funds under Grant-in-Aid are allocated and released to NALSA by the Government on yearly basis. During the last 3 years i.e. 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24, grants-in-aid of Rs. 145 crore, Rs. 190 crore and Rs. 400 crore respectively were allocated/ released by the Government to NALSA. For the current year i.e. 2024-25, grants-in-aid of Rs. 200 crore have been allocated to NALSA out of which Rs. 83 crore have been released so far by the Government. The details of funds allocated by NALSA to Legal Services Authorities for organizing legal aid programmes during last three years and the current year is at Annexure – B.

In order to monitor the performance of the legal services authorities, NALSA receives monthly activity reports from all the SLSAs highlighting all the activities carried out in a particular month. Thereafter, a final activity report on monthly basis is sent by NALSA to the Government which is reviewed and compiled. Apart from monthly activity reports, NALSA also receives Annual Reports from all the SLSAs and prepares its own Annual Report, which is laid before both Houses of the Parliament.

Periodical reviews on different issues are also carried out by the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice to assess the working of Legal Aid under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. Further, All India Meets and Regional Meets are frequently organized by NALSA to monitor the performance of Legal Services Authorities. In addition, regular meetings are also held between the representatives of NALSA and Department of Justice on various important matters.

Annexure-A Statement showing the details of number of persons benefited through free Legal Services provided by the Legal Services Institutions under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 during the last three years and the current year. S. No. SLSAs 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 (upto May 2024) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 79 134 220 17 2 Andhra Pradesh 6371 9473 8265 1214 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2657 5559 5696 1068 4 Assam 110254 38335 63749 11763 5 Bihar 1689158 209809 151413 14474 6 Chandigarh 1781 2653 2822 616 7 Chhattisgarh 42394 44106 62164 11537 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 27 28 55 7 9 Daman and Diu 17 24 34 12 10 Delhi 79055 96433 121882 14031 11 Goa 1101 2041 1558 292 12 Gujarat 21953 32422 40569 7144 13 Haryana 23260 43098 76863 11109 14 Himachal Pradesh 4806 5998 7346 1105 15 Jammu and Kashmir 8870 7992 11396 2141 16 Jharkhand 649481 145217 269303 31855 17 Karnataka 32794 45663 53406 8546 18 Kerala 16895 23418 36498 2915 19 Ladakh 2408 711 505 65 20 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 1 21 Madhya Pradesh 3343800 191921 225510 42159 22 Maharashtra 22595 36663 53756 8244 23 Manipur 22651 26929 62635 5932 24 Meghalaya 2346 2769 2371 300 25 Mizoram 3201 5038 4801 780 26 Nagaland 7750 7390 4603 708 27 Odisha 8849 11880 19289 3107 28 Puducherry 884 788 621 145 29 Punjab 36404 56448 60361 11356 30 Rajasthan 13833 13472 20290 3376 31 Sikkim 986 1127 1074 136 32 Tamil Nadu 38181 49570 45180 7196 33 Telangana 6712 12615 13193 1006 34 Tripura 2671 5055 9964 1758 35 Uttar Pradesh 132629 24890 29079 2010 36 Uttarakhand 3775 5386 21339 4300 37 West Bengal 29015 49714 62354 12600 Total 6369643 1214769 1550164 225025