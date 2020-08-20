State-of-the-Art ICU Inaugurated in KIMS

Bhubaneswar: A state-of-the-art Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been commissioned in Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS). The 40-bed ICU was inaugurated by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS in the presence of Prof. Subrat Acharya, Pro-VC, KIIT-DU; Dr. Bishnu Prasad Panigrahi, CEO, KIMS; Maj. Gen. Dr. P. K. Patnaik, Principal, KIMS; and Dr. Ambika Mohanty, MS and other dignitaries. Infected patients will be nursed in these Isolation rooms. A trained team of critical care doctors and nurses will be providing service here following strict infection prevention and control practices.

In another development, a new state-of-the-art Cardiac Cathlab has been commissioned in KIMS, which has FFR (fractional flow reserve), IVUS (intravascular ultrasound) and Rotablater. The former two will help the Cardiologists assess and plan their treatment which stands upto the best Evidence Based Medicine practices. This will help not only in making competent decisions but also improving patient outcomes by expanding precision medicine. Rotablater will help the Cardiologists clean up severely blocked vessels before revascularization.

This is the first phase of KIMS journey towards medical excellence. Next phase is round the corner where KIMS moves from tertiary care to quaternary care, with a standalone 200 state-of-the-art Super Speciality block which will have a Stroke Unit with a Biplane Cathlab for Neuro Interventions, Transplants ICUs and OTs and a standalone Cancer Centre, which will have two Linacs, a high end latest generation Linac, a mid level Linac and Brachtherapy unit. It will also have a full-fledged Nuclear Medicine unit support along with a 3 Tesla MRI and a 128 slice CT scan.

KIMS has started outreach clinics across Odisha. At CDA, Cuttack a Super Speciality OPD has been inaugurated today by Dr. Samanta.

Related

comments