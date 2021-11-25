State level consultation with CSO to combat Child Sexual Abuse

Bhubaneswar: On 25th November 2021, a two-day state level Civil Society Organization and stakeholder consultation was organized by National Action and Coordination Group for Ending Violence Against Children (NACG EVAC), India ,PECUC ,Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in collaboration with WVI & BMZ .

Mr.Prakash Rath, State Convenor, NACG-EVAC India welcomed the participants followed by keynote address by Mr.Ranjan Mohanty, Chairperson, NACG-EVAC India. He briefed about the stand of EVAC India and its association with South Asian Initiative to End Violence against Children (SAIVAC). He raised his concern on the safety of children and the duty and responsibility of Parents and stakeholders towards making community a safe place for children.

Ms.Sandhyabati Pradhan, Chairperson OSCPCR ,Chief guest, on her address has given focus on the elimination on CSA, implementation of laws, Acts for CSAE and its implications. She also highlighted the 40 days Child Rights campaign starting from 1st November and ending on 10th December and appealed all CSOs to support the drive through massive awareness campaign .

Among others OSCPCR Member Ms Dibya Saswati , Mr.Harihar Nayak, Former OSCPCR Member, Ms.Biswaswari Mohanty, Advocate, Ms.Kasturi Mohapatra, Former Chairperson, OSCPCR, Mr Pritikanta Panda , State Programme Manager ,OSCPS ,Ms Anuradha Mohanty ,Executive Director ,PECUC spoke on the occasion on JJ & POCSO Act its implementation & challenges, online safety ,Role of CSOs , enforcement of Child friendly system.

In the two days programme, almost 100 civil society organizations were taken part from all the 30 districts of Odisha & discussed gave various suggestions how to end child sexual abuse . The vote of thanks was given by Mr,Biren Digal, Technical Expert, World Vision India.The programme was facilitated by Mr Dharmanada Sundaray , Satyajeet Mohapatra ,Satya Sundar Mopatra of PECUC .

