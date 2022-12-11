State Level Championship – Shri Dubey wins Gold Medal in Long Jump Selected in MP team for All India Lawn Tennis Competition

New Delhi : SLR Dubey, posted in the Finance Department, has won the Gold Medal in Long Jump in the State Level Championship organised by the State Master Athletics Association, Madhya Pradesh at CISF Ground, Bhopal. Shri Dubey had won gold medal in lawn tennis and 100 meter race and silver medal in long jump in the state level games competition held in Ujjain last month.

Shri Dubey has also been selected for the All India National Lawn Tennis team of Madhya Pradesh. In this team, 4 players from open category and 3 players from 45 plus category are selected for national competition. The national competition is going to be held in Panchkula Haryana from December 12 to 17.

Shri Dubey is also rich in versatile talent. On the basis of his memory power, he had set a record in the year 2018 itself for reading the Sunderkand fastest without seeing it. He recites Hanuman Chalisa in one and a half minutes and Shiv Tandav in 2 minutes. It is an ordinary thing for him to tell the square and roots of the numbers.