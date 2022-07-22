New Delhi : State/UT-wise and year-wise detail of number of Lok Adalats organised and cases disposed of by State Lok Adalats, National Lok Adalats and Permanent Lok Adalats (Public Utility Services) during the last three years and the current year is at Annexure-A, Annexure-B and Annexure-C respectively.
Every year, NALSA issues calendar for the year for organising National Lok Adalats. During 2022, National Lok Adalats were organized on 12th March and 14th May and is further scheduled to be held on 13th August and 12th November. State Lok Adalats are organised by State Legal Services Authorities as per local conditions and needs.
The State Legal Services Authorities have been issued guidelines/ directions by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) vide National Legal Services Authority (Lok Adalat) Regulations, 2009 to organise more Lok Adalats so that pendency of cases could be reduced. Further in view of Covid, E-Lok Adalat was introduced which significantly improved access to justice for people who were otherwise unable to physically participate in the Lok Adalats. The first E-Lok Adalat was held on 27.06.2020 and since then E-Lok Adalats have been organized in 28 States / UTs wherein 188.62 lakh cases were taken up and more than 46.71 lakh cases disposed of.
|Annexure-A
|S.No.
|Name of the State/UT Authority
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2022-23 (upto May,22)
|No. of Benches constituted
|Cases Disposed of (Both Pre-litigative and Pending cases)
|No. of Benches constituted
|Cases Disposed of (Both Pre-litigative and Pending cases)
|No. of Benches constituted
|Cases Disposed of (Both Pre-litigative and Pending cases)
|No. of Benches constituted
|Cases Disposed of (Both Pre-litigative and Pending cases)
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|2
|290
|1
|90
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|8493
|11400
|3585
|30461
|4874
|12123
|1111
|1534
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|47
|118
|6
|25
|24
|91
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|419
|33084
|6
|1
|136
|13672
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|931
|1256
|28
|97
|1
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|610
|1662
|491
|3475
|187
|228
|27
|30
|7
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Daman & Diu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|52
|16340
|300
|195359
|250
|147103
|0
|0
|10
|Goa
|5
|81
|8
|777
|30
|3209
|16
|731
|11
|Gujarat
|4542
|20611
|2851
|21880
|5157
|15546
|972
|8577
|12
|Haryana
|66040
|124952
|33774
|52789
|54762
|115797
|10909
|35880
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1865
|68651
|90
|3205
|260
|22031
|51
|1984
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir
|145
|16774
|125
|9469
|24
|3271
|0
|0
|15
|Jharkhand
|743
|14341
|607
|79649
|1310
|22954
|265
|1115
|16
|Karnataka
|3890
|45165
|1912
|121884
|412
|2524
|48
|1227
|17
|Kerala
|1972
|21408
|721
|4837
|302
|19226
|78
|1119
|18
|Lakshadweep
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|1166
|10675
|1714
|14903
|808
|4110
|146
|351
|20
|Maharashtra
|592
|7932
|22
|605
|6
|28
|1
|2
|21
|Manipur
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|89
|0
|0
|23
|Mizoram
|112
|552
|27
|147
|17
|204
|2
|3
|24
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Odisha
|101
|45210
|239
|4628
|12
|326
|0
|0
|26
|Puducherry
|49
|699
|24
|392
|42
|262
|8
|88
|27
|Punjab
|803
|4242
|0
|0
|339
|1108
|1
|12
|28
|Rajasthan
|3689
|6522
|607
|34514
|786
|845
|191
|226
|29
|Sikkim
|120
|560
|110
|158
|110
|636
|20
|202
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|2181
|16621
|767
|13117
|759
|13066
|112
|803
|31
|Telangana
|1862
|12352
|1501
|24327
|2827
|7363
|493
|1239
|32
|Tripura
|35
|7353
|12
|6938
|93
|11624
|8
|1172
|33
|Chandigarh
|12
|28
|26
|1
|69
|37
|2
|2
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|197
|3916
|200
|100305
|57
|31414
|3
|2138
|35
|Uttarakhand
|72
|27258
|121
|6166
|25
|8605
|21
|5000
|36
|West Bengal
|1307
|25698
|575
|13853
|774
|74999
|106
|501
|37
|Ladakh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|32
|0
|0
|Grand Total
|102056
|545751
|50451
|744073
|74480
|532529
|14591
|63936
|Note: U.T. of Ladakh Legal Services Authority was constituted in the month of February, 2021
|Annexure-B
|S.No.
|Name of the State/UT Authority
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022 (upto June,22)
|Cases disposed of
|Cases disposed of
|Cases disposed of
|Cases disposed of
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|0
|248
|3997
|1574
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|97415
|37896
|122839
|265715
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|588
|104
|1054
|435
|4
|Assam
|21596
|12188
|39642
|44890
|5
|Bihar
|164984
|66451
|151620
|130881
|6
|Chandigarh
|11188
|2569
|16833
|4378
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|57648
|24464
|134548
|474833
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|2021
|1768
|172
|592
|9
|Daman & Diu
|249
|31
|113
|46
|10
|Delhi
|71377
|83006
|154992
|247758
|11
|Goa
|1565
|351
|1680
|2016
|12
|Gujarat
|193150
|41584
|748722
|556192
|13
|Haryana
|103298
|30298
|123413
|222639
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|25432
|5971
|35556
|36967
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|32177
|13258
|166544
|197183
|16
|Jharkhand
|49228
|53152
|232473
|457815
|17
|Karnataka
|281849
|334681
|1277856
|1132702
|18
|Kerala
|128729
|15010
|68681
|110349
|19
|Lakshadweep
|4
|8
|7
|110
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|234433
|108365
|347333
|210644
|21
|Maharashtra
|428376
|215837
|2440375
|2799775
|22
|Manipur
|1994
|204
|794
|732
|23
|Meghalaya
|695
|303
|852
|464
|24
|Mizoram
|495
|218
|790
|2159
|25
|Nagaland
|973
|251
|941
|459
|26
|Odisha
|43197
|18329
|35557
|24799
|27
|Puducherry
|4194
|1738
|5084
|3408
|28
|Punjab
|89016
|32528
|138175
|138913
|29
|Rajasthan
|219098
|103060
|286834
|1128235
|30
|Sikkim
|165
|30
|110
|148
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|340594
|88819
|191604
|223559
|32
|Telangana
|110838
|47560
|349902
|1102255
|33
|Tripura
|3354
|382
|1070
|1576
|34
|Uttarakhand
|26058
|8088
|20882
|3266946
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2484405
|1171022
|5551793
|4174622
|36
|West Bengal
|62890
|28596
|133736
|406970
|37
|Ladakh
|0
|0
|1463
|829
|Grand Total
|5293273
|2548368
|12788037
|17373568
Note: U.T. of Ladakh Legal Services Authority was constituted in the month of February, 2021
|Annexure-C
|S. No
|SLSA
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2022-23 (upto May, 22)
|Sitting During the year
|Cases settled during the year
|Sitting During the year
|Cases settled during the year
|Sitting During the year
|Cases settled during the year
|Sitting During the year
|Cases settled during the year
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1384
|1608
|431
|1283
|927
|1406
|169
|149
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|263
|38
|99
|12
|141
|56
|40
|9
|5
|Bihar
|1754
|688
|977
|203
|482
|221
|88
|59
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|918
|96
|346
|32
|1045
|1199
|186
|327
|7
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Daman & Diu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|516
|19439
|532
|14765
|791
|17395
|131
|3142
|10
|Goa
|21
|57
|24
|30
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|9
|120
|1
|105
|9
|2238
|1
|8
|12
|Haryana
|3578
|45839
|3413
|9654
|3547
|30960
|553
|13813
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|38
|112
|6
|10
|9
|11
|0
|0
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jharkhand
|2738
|10517
|3554
|1943
|5144
|32514
|871
|3713
|16
|Karnataka
|1578
|6399
|1069
|3869
|1292
|5371
|217
|449
|17
|Kerala
|276
|442
|336
|248
|212
|1104
|46
|396
|18
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|368
|510
|455
|270
|886
|574
|157
|50
|20
|Maharashtra
|797
|3304
|541
|249
|918
|765
|162
|234
|21
|Manipur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Mizoram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Odisha
|935
|1870
|583
|1350
|742
|1561
|68
|163
|26
|Puducherry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Punjab
|4504
|8391
|2868
|3987
|4538
|9967
|814
|2361
|28
|Rajasthan
|4545
|5254
|1123
|806
|2960
|3228
|765
|1027
|29
|Sikkim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|245
|47
|236
|80
|671
|272
|104
|104
|31
|Telangana
|181
|3546
|66
|549
|108
|6674
|12
|63
|32
|Tripura
|147
|208
|1
|0
|44
|81
|11
|15
|33
|Chandigarh
|246
|582
|246
|108
|240
|687
|39
|558
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4274
|1230
|2714
|383
|3961
|1087
|763
|246
|35
|Uttarakhand
|461
|379
|156
|522
|484
|765
|104
|120
|36
|West Bengal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Ladakh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grand Total
|29776
|110676
|19777
|40458
|29153
|118136
|5301
|27006
|Note: U.T. of Ladakh Legal Services Authority was constituted in the month of February, 2021
This information was given by the Minister for Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.