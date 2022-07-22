New Delhi : State/UT-wise and year-wise detail of number of Lok Adalats organised and cases disposed of by State Lok Adalats, National Lok Adalats and Permanent Lok Adalats (Public Utility Services) during the last three years and the current year is at Annexure-A, Annexure-B and Annexure-C respectively.

Every year, NALSA issues calendar for the year for organising National Lok Adalats. During 2022, National Lok Adalats were organized on 12th March and 14th May and is further scheduled to be held on 13th August and 12th November. State Lok Adalats are organised by State Legal Services Authorities as per local conditions and needs.

The State Legal Services Authorities have been issued guidelines/ directions by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) vide National Legal Services Authority (Lok Adalat) Regulations, 2009 to organise more Lok Adalats so that pendency of cases could be reduced. Further in view of Covid, E-Lok Adalat was introduced which significantly improved access to justice for people who were otherwise unable to physically participate in the Lok Adalats. The first E-Lok Adalat was held on 27.06.2020 and since then E-Lok Adalats have been organized in 28 States / UTs wherein 188.62 lakh cases were taken up and more than 46.71 lakh cases disposed of.

Annexure-A S.No. Name of the State/UT Authority 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 (upto May,22) No. of Benches constituted Cases Disposed of (Both Pre-litigative and Pending cases) No. of Benches constituted Cases Disposed of (Both Pre-litigative and Pending cases) No. of Benches constituted Cases Disposed of (Both Pre-litigative and Pending cases) No. of Benches constituted Cases Disposed of (Both Pre-litigative and Pending cases) 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 2 290 1 90 0 0 0 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 8493 11400 3585 30461 4874 12123 1111 1534 3 Arunachal Pradesh 47 118 6 25 24 91 0 0 4 Assam 419 33084 6 1 136 13672 0 0 5 Bihar 931 1256 28 97 1 6 0 0 6 Chhattisgarh 610 1662 491 3475 187 228 27 30 7 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Daman & Diu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Delhi 52 16340 300 195359 250 147103 0 0 10 Goa 5 81 8 777 30 3209 16 731 11 Gujarat 4542 20611 2851 21880 5157 15546 972 8577 12 Haryana 66040 124952 33774 52789 54762 115797 10909 35880 13 Himachal Pradesh 1865 68651 90 3205 260 22031 51 1984 14 Jammu & Kashmir 145 16774 125 9469 24 3271 0 0 15 Jharkhand 743 14341 607 79649 1310 22954 265 1115 16 Karnataka 3890 45165 1912 121884 412 2524 48 1227 17 Kerala 1972 21408 721 4837 302 19226 78 1119 18 Lakshadweep 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 1166 10675 1714 14903 808 4110 146 351 20 Maharashtra 592 7932 22 605 6 28 1 2 21 Manipur 0 0 1 21 0 0 0 0 22 Meghalaya 0 0 0 0 23 89 0 0 23 Mizoram 112 552 27 147 17 204 2 3 24 Nagaland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Odisha 101 45210 239 4628 12 326 0 0 26 Puducherry 49 699 24 392 42 262 8 88 27 Punjab 803 4242 0 0 339 1108 1 12 28 Rajasthan 3689 6522 607 34514 786 845 191 226 29 Sikkim 120 560 110 158 110 636 20 202 30 Tamil Nadu 2181 16621 767 13117 759 13066 112 803 31 Telangana 1862 12352 1501 24327 2827 7363 493 1239 32 Tripura 35 7353 12 6938 93 11624 8 1172 33 Chandigarh 12 28 26 1 69 37 2 2 34 Uttar Pradesh 197 3916 200 100305 57 31414 3 2138 35 Uttarakhand 72 27258 121 6166 25 8605 21 5000 36 West Bengal 1307 25698 575 13853 774 74999 106 501 37 Ladakh 0 0 0 0 4 32 0 0 Grand Total 102056 545751 50451 744073 74480 532529 14591 63936 Note: U.T. of Ladakh Legal Services Authority was constituted in the month of February, 2021

Annexure-B S.No. Name of the State/UT Authority 2019 2020 2021 2022 (upto June,22) Cases disposed of Cases disposed of Cases disposed of Cases disposed of 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0 248 3997 1574 2 Andhra Pradesh 97415 37896 122839 265715 3 Arunachal Pradesh 588 104 1054 435 4 Assam 21596 12188 39642 44890 5 Bihar 164984 66451 151620 130881 6 Chandigarh 11188 2569 16833 4378 7 Chhattisgarh 57648 24464 134548 474833 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 2021 1768 172 592 9 Daman & Diu 249 31 113 46 10 Delhi 71377 83006 154992 247758 11 Goa 1565 351 1680 2016 12 Gujarat 193150 41584 748722 556192 13 Haryana 103298 30298 123413 222639 14 Himachal Pradesh 25432 5971 35556 36967 15 Jammu & Kashmir 32177 13258 166544 197183 16 Jharkhand 49228 53152 232473 457815 17 Karnataka 281849 334681 1277856 1132702 18 Kerala 128729 15010 68681 110349 19 Lakshadweep 4 8 7 110 20 Madhya Pradesh 234433 108365 347333 210644 21 Maharashtra 428376 215837 2440375 2799775 22 Manipur 1994 204 794 732 23 Meghalaya 695 303 852 464 24 Mizoram 495 218 790 2159 25 Nagaland 973 251 941 459 26 Odisha 43197 18329 35557 24799 27 Puducherry 4194 1738 5084 3408 28 Punjab 89016 32528 138175 138913 29 Rajasthan 219098 103060 286834 1128235 30 Sikkim 165 30 110 148 31 Tamil Nadu 340594 88819 191604 223559 32 Telangana 110838 47560 349902 1102255 33 Tripura 3354 382 1070 1576 34 Uttarakhand 26058 8088 20882 3266946 35 Uttar Pradesh 2484405 1171022 5551793 4174622 36 West Bengal 62890 28596 133736 406970 37 Ladakh 0 0 1463 829 Grand Total 5293273 2548368 12788037 17373568 Note: U.T. of Ladakh Legal Services Authority was constituted in the month of February, 2021

Annexure-C S. No SLSA 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 (upto May, 22) Sitting During the year Cases settled during the year Sitting During the year Cases settled during the year Sitting During the year Cases settled during the year Sitting During the year Cases settled during the year 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1384 1608 431 1283 927 1406 169 149 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Assam 263 38 99 12 141 56 40 9 5 Bihar 1754 688 977 203 482 221 88 59 6 Chhattisgarh 918 96 346 32 1045 1199 186 327 7 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Daman & Diu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Delhi 516 19439 532 14765 791 17395 131 3142 10 Goa 21 57 24 30 2 0 0 0 11 Gujarat 9 120 1 105 9 2238 1 8 12 Haryana 3578 45839 3413 9654 3547 30960 553 13813 13 Himachal Pradesh 38 112 6 10 9 11 0 0 14 Jammu & Kashmir 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Jharkhand 2738 10517 3554 1943 5144 32514 871 3713 16 Karnataka 1578 6399 1069 3869 1292 5371 217 449 17 Kerala 276 442 336 248 212 1104 46 396 18 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 368 510 455 270 886 574 157 50 20 Maharashtra 797 3304 541 249 918 765 162 234 21 Manipur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Meghalaya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Mizoram 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Nagaland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Odisha 935 1870 583 1350 742 1561 68 163 26 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 27 Punjab 4504 8391 2868 3987 4538 9967 814 2361 28 Rajasthan 4545 5254 1123 806 2960 3228 765 1027 29 Sikkim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Tamil Nadu 245 47 236 80 671 272 104 104 31 Telangana 181 3546 66 549 108 6674 12 63 32 Tripura 147 208 1 0 44 81 11 15 33 Chandigarh 246 582 246 108 240 687 39 558 34 Uttar Pradesh 4274 1230 2714 383 3961 1087 763 246 35 Uttarakhand 461 379 156 522 484 765 104 120 36 West Bengal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 37 Ladakh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grand Total 29776 110676 19777 40458 29153 118136 5301 27006 Note: U.T. of Ladakh Legal Services Authority was constituted in the month of February, 2021

This information was given by the Minister for Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.