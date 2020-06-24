State Govt is committed to manifest the vision of Clean Chhattisgarh : CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s biggest Solid Waste Processing Plant has been inaugurated online today at hands of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel. This Plant developed by Raipur Municipal Corporation in village Sakri at the cost of nearly Rs 127 crore was inaugurated by Mr. Baghel from his Raipur based residence office via video conferencing. At this Solid Waste Processing Plant, nearly 500 tons of waste will be disposed off daily through scientific technique. The total input cost of this project is Rs 197 crore. This Plant will be operated at PPP model. In this Plant, waste will be utilized to manufacture fertilizer and fuel for cement factories. Production of 6MW electricity production is also proposed in this plant. Raipur Municipal Corporation and MSW Solution Ltd, New Delhi is jointly working on this project of 15 years. Under this project, proper arrangement of door-to-door collection, transportation, processing and disposal of waste has been.

In his address to the inaugural programme, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel remembered Rani Durgavato on her martyrdom day and said that Chhattisgarh’s biggest solid waste management plant in Raipur Municipal Corporation jurisdiction is dedicated to people. In this plant, 500 tons of garbage will be disposed off every day. After inauguration of this plant, Chhattisgarh will become the first state of the nation, where 100% of the waste collected in any city is disposed off through scientific method. Mr. Baghel said that every day nearly 1600 tons of waste is disposed off, through integrated solid waste management system in Raipur and Bilaspur cities of Chhattisgarh and through mission clean city as well as swachhta didis in remaining urban administration bodies. Realizing the vision of ‘Clean Chhattisgarh’, State Government is committed to ensure scientific disposal of waste in all the cities. He said that during corona crisis, citizens, public representatives and workers in village as well as cities are fulfilling their duties and responsibilities commendably. But the crisis has still not come to an end, hence we cannot compromise on precautions. With arrival of rainy season, regular cleaning of ditches and drainages is necessary. Under Pauni Pasari Yojana for urban poor, State Government is working towards providing ‘patta’, ownership rights, and regularization of old ‘patta’.

On the occasion, Agriculture and Water Resource Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey, Urban Administration Minister Dr Shivkumar Daharia, Member of Rajya Sabha Mrs. Chhaya Verma, Chief Secretary Mr. RP Mandal, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Mr. Subrat Sahu, Secretary Mr. Siddhartha Komal Singh Pardeshi and Secretary Urban Administration Department Mrs. Alermelmangai D, along with senior officials, were present at Raipur based residence office of Chief Minister. Likewise, at the Plant in Sakri village, Member of Lok Sabha Mr. Sunil Soni, MLAs Mr. Satyanarayan Sharma, Mr. Vikas Upadhyay, Mayor Municipal Corporation Raipur Mr. Ejaz Dhebar, Chairman Mr. Pramod Dubey, MIC member Food Mr. Nagbhushan Rao, corporators of Municipal Coporation, Commissioner RMC Mr. Saurabh Kumar and various officials employees were also present.

Keeping in view the need of centralized system to maintain cleanliness in capital city Raipur, and in compliance to the solid waste management rule 2016 as well as the instructions of NGT, Municipal Corporation Raipur and MSW Solution Ltd Delhi signed a contract on 22 February 2018 for implementation of integrated solid waste management scheme to upgrade the cleanliness arrangement in the city. As per this contract, the organization would ensure door-to-door collection of waste from each household and commercial organizations, along with transportation, processing and disposal of the same. This is the biggest plant of Chhattisgarh, where 500 tons of waste will be disposed off every day. Extensive plantation is being done in the plant premise to prevent pollution and make the surroundings clean and green. This plant will solve the proble of waste management in the cities. Establishment of this waste processing plant will also help in improving the cleanliness ranking of Raipur city in the cleanliness survey under Clean India Mission. Scientifice processing of waste will control the pollution-level. The duration of this project is 15 years and it is being conducted on PPP-mode.

For this entire project, Government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore in a strategic manner. The organization had started the work frm April 14, 2018. Presently, the organization is doing the door-to-door waste collection in all 70 wards. For this work, 220 Tata S vehicles, 29 portable compactor, 6 hook lifters, 4 refuge compactors, 6 tipper, 2 JCB have been deployed. All the door-to-door vehicles come to 9 transfer stations and empty the vehicle in portable compactor there, which are later brought to the processing plant in Sakri with the help of big hook lifter. Besides, the company has been given 67 acres of land on lease agreement. In this processing plant, 2 trammels of 75 MM each, 2 trammels of 25 MM each and two trammels of 4 MM each have been installed under the colosal shade built there, which is tripping floor. Waste collected is separated using trammel and lift machine, and dry waste of more than 75 MM is converted into RDF and sent to cement factory. Wet waste separated in trammelis kept in widrows, where they are stored in heaps for composting for 28 days. The moisture and temperature is maintained to catalyze the process of composting. Later, the wet waste is processed again in 25 MM and 4MM trammels to make fertilizer the end product. This fertilizer produced by ‘Ram Ki Shakti’ organization will be sold to various fertilizer companies.

