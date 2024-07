State Govt has appointed Arabinda Kumar Padhi as the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration, Puri

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt removes VV Yadav as chief administrator, Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri. State Govt has appointed Sri Arabinda Kumar Padhi as the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration, Puri in addition to his present duties.

Arabinda Padhee Appointed Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple yday after this year’s Rath Yatra was mired in controversy after Bada Thakura fell on Charamala during Adapa Pahandi. After 10-years, Arabinda Padhee Is Back As SJTA Chief Administrator .

He was Chief Administrator of SJTA from 2012-14. Also held interim charge recently.