State Governments Auction 133 Mineral Blocks To Private Companies During Last Five Years

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Mines and Mineral (Development & Regulation) Act, 1957 was amended with effect from 12.01.2015 whereby auction regime was introduced for grant of mineral concessions to bring in greater transparency and remove discretion at all levels in grant of mineral concessions. The auction is carried out by the respective State Governments. In addition to auction, mineral concessions are also granted to the Government companies through area reservation as per Section 17A of the MMDR Act 1957. During the last five years, 133 mineral blocks have been auctioned by various State Governments to Private Companies and approval of the Central Government was conveyed to the various State Governments for 16 proposals for reservation of area under Section 17A of the MMDR Act 1957 in favour of Government Companies. The State-wise and Year-wise summary is given at Annexure 1.

As per the information received from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, a total of 19267.47 hectares of forest land has been diverted due to mining activities in the last 5 years. State-wise details are given at Annexure II.

Information regarding the people displaced and rehabilitated due to mining activities is maintained by the respective State Governments.

                                                                                            Annexure – 1

State-wise and Year-wise mining projects approved by Government in the last five years:

 

State 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Total
Pvt. PSU Pvt. PSU Pvt. PSU Pvt. PSU Pvt. PSU Pvt. PSU
Andhra Pradesh 2 2 1 4 8 1
Chhattisgarh 2 1 2 2 1 6 2
Gujarat 3 4 3 10
Jharkhand 1 3 4
Karnataka 7 1 4 1 8 20 1
Madhya Pradesh 1 5 2 5 4 16 1
Maharashtra 2 1 10 9 22
Odisha 2 1 23 1 1 3 9 1 35 6
Rajasthan 2 1 2 1 7 12 1
West Bengal 1 1 1 3
Telangana
Tamil Nadu 1 1
Total 14 3 19 2 41 3 13 5 46 3 133 16

 

Annexure II

 

State-wise details of forest land that has been diverted due to mining activities in the last 5 years:

 

S. No State/UTs Area Diverted (in Ha.)
1 Andhra Pradesh 31.21
2 Assam 425.50
3 Chhattisgarh 2017.06
4 Goa 17.31
5 Himachal Pradesh 33.01
6 Jharkhand 1509.84
7 Karnataka 307.38
8 Madhya Pradesh 3288.10
9 Maharashtra 722.32
10 Meghalaya 6.55
11 Orissa 7928.62
12 Rajasthan 398.01
13 Tamil Nadu 16.72
14 Telangana 2350.28
15 Tripura 33.06
16 Uttar Pradesh 0.00
17 Uttarakhand 23.75
18 West Bengal 158.77
Total 19267.47

 

 

This information was given by Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

