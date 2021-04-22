State Governments are free to procure COVID vaccine doses from the vaccine manufacturers as per the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy

New Delhi: There have been some media reports suggesting that Serum Institute of India (SII) has contracted all its production till 25th May 2021 to the Centre, and therefore till that date the State governments will not be able to procure vaccine from SII.

These media reports are based on incorrect facts and are without any basis.

In order to expand and liberalise the countrywide vaccination drive, the Union Government has on 19th April 2021 announced the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy which would come into effect from 1st May 2021.

A key feature of the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy is that the “Vaccine manufacturers would supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to Govt. of India and would be free to supply remaining 50% doses to State Governments and in the other than Govt. of India channel”. The State governments are free to purchase the vaccine doses from the vaccine manufacturers.

Therefore, it is very clear that every month out of the total CDL cleared doses available with any vaccine manufacturer, 50% doses would be available for other than Government of India channels.

The strategy is available at: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/LiberalisedPricingandAcceleratedNationalCovid19VaccinationStrategy2042021.pdf

Press release at: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1712710 (19th April 2021)