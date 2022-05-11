State government will file amendment petition in court on OBC reservation: CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Solicitor General Shri Tushar Mehta during his stay in Delhi today in view of the decision of the Supreme Court regarding reservation in local bodies. Chief Minister In his meeting with the Solicitor General Shri Chouhan discussed the reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local bodies. The aspects related to this issue were discussed in detail. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also met Additional Solicitor General Shri K.M. Nataraja.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is fully committed for the social, economic and political empowerment of the Other Backward Classes. The decision of the Supreme Court is a decision affecting representation in local bodies. He said that the state government would file a amendment petition in the Honorable Supreme Court. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that it is the priority of the government to present its views in the court and protect the interests of the backward classes.

Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra and Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh were also present on this occasion.