State government’ priority is to plant smile on the face of poor, ensure their respect and honor: CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that ensuring a smile on the face of the poor and their respect is the top priority of the state government. The welfare of those who are backmost and poor comes first. I am the Chief Minister only to change the lives of such people. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a conference of cobblers organized at the Chief Minister’s residence. Cobblers community of Budhni region participated in the conference.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed about the training being imparted by CRISP and National Institute of Footwear Designing, New Delhi and the Mukhya Mantri Paduka Yojna for skill upgradation of cobblers and to provide better market for their products. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also presented a cheque of Rs 10 thousand as financial assistance and a kit containing equipment and tools needed by cobblers for their work to expand their business. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inaugurated the conference organized for the cobblers of Budhni region by lighting a lamp and performing kanya-pujan during Sant Ravidas Jayanti celebrations in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at Chief Minister’s residence. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also garlanded the picture of Sant Ravidas.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is working in accordance with the Sant Ravidas’ desire, “Aisa chahu raj me, jahan mili saban ko anna- chhote bado sam basen, Ravidas rahe prasanna”. All families should get ration, housing and no family should remain deprived of the benefits of these schemes. The state government has made all necessary arrangements for all the families to have gas stove, Ayushman card, which is useful in illness, and to enable families to take advantage of the Sambal Yojana. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there are schemes of the state government to help daughters to pursue their higher education begining from Ladli Laxmi Yojana. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inspired everyone to educate and promote daughters. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Sant Ravidas Jayanti would be celebrated every year with splendor in the state. The cobblers will be specially sent to Varanasi to visit the birth place of Sant Ravidas.

Giving information about the street vendors scheme, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this scheme is very useful for expanding business. With the availability of loans and the provision of providing double the amount on loan repayment, business can be expanded by taking advantage of this scheme. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also inspired them to expand their business by forming self-help groups.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that ‘Mukhya Mantri Paduka Yojana’ is being started to make the Charmakar Samaj self-dependent and to connect them with the mainstream by inclusive development of the society as the scheme has all the arrangements. The training of footwear designing by advanced machines and experienced trainers will be made available by opening a common facility center under the scheme. This will enable the charmakars to get used to the use of modern techniques and machines along with their traditional techniques. Advanced toolkit will also be made available to the trainees under the scheme. The Common Facility Center will be operated by CRISP in association with National Institute of Footwear Designing, New Delhi.

Shri Shrikant Patil, CMD, CRISP, an organization providing necessary training to cobblers, said that organizations like D-Mart and Ondoor are being approached for better marketing of the products of cobblers and to provide better prices. A definite policy for marketing will be developed and implemented.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan started by gifting a cheque of Rs 10,000 each and a cobbler kit to 78 people of Budhni area as financial assistance to expand their business. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan presented cheques and kits to Shri Vijendra of Nasrullaganj in Sehore district, Shri Ashok of Gopalpur, Shri Shyamlal of Itarsi, Shri Mangu of Shahganj and Shri Ram as a symbol. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also presented a tricycle to differently abled Shri Puranlal of Baktara.

Cobblers Shri Vijendra and Shri Jeetendra of Nasrullaganj presented shoes made by them to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Shri Chouhan praised both of them for their proficiency in making shoes. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan had food with the cobblers. A special camp was also organized for the health check-up of the cobblers taking part in the conference.