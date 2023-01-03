State Government committed to provide a transparent, responsive and accountable administration : CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

New Delhi : The State Government was committed towards providing a transparent, responsive and accountable administration to the people of the State. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated this while addressing a mammoth ‘Jan Aabhar Rally’ organized at Zorawar Stadium, Dharamshala to express gratitude to the people of Kangra district for their massive mandate in favour of Congress Party in the recently held the assembly elections. This is the first visit of the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to the district after becoming the Chief Minister of the State.

The Chief Minister said that the present State Government was here not to enjoy power, but for bringing a change in the system. He said that after being sworn-in as Chief Minister of the State, he visited the Girl Child Care Institute, Tutikandi in Shimla and felt that a lot more is required to be done for the destitute children, women and senior citizens.

We have decided to set up ‘Chief Minister’s Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh’ with an outlay of Rs 101 crore so that it can meet the basic educational facilities of the children and destitute women. The State Government will bear the entire expenditure on skill development education, higher education and vocational training of such children. They will also be given financial assistance from time to time, as well, so that they can lead a respectable life, he added

Launching a scathing attack on the previous BJP Government for opening over 900 institutions in different parts of the State without any budgetary provisions, he said that this was simply done to lure the people and with an eye on assembly elections haphazard announcements were made. The present State Government cracked a big paper scam going on since the tenure of the BJP Government in the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, which had became a den of selling question papers. Taking a bold decision our government suspended the functioning of the Commission. The present State Government will ensure free and fair examinations for different posts, he said.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the State Government would implement all the ten guarantees as promised in the congress manifesto during assembly elections in a phased manner, adding that the Government will implement Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in its first cabinet. Besides, a decision to provide Rs. 1500 to the women in the age group of 18 to 60 years would also be taken soon.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, while addressing the audience took a jibe at BJP leaders and remarked that it seems that these leaders were finding it difficult to digest, defeat and thus were issuing baseless statements. He said that the people of the State have completely discarded the so called BJPs double engine Government. He said that jobs were on sale during the tenure of the previous BJP regime whereas our State Government after coming to power immediately suspended the working of HPSSC. He advised the BJP leaders to play a role of a responsible opposition.

The State Government in the last about 21 days of its tenure has taken some historic decisions, said Mukesh Agnihotri, adding further that Rs. 101 crore ‘Chief Minister Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh’ has been established to ensure that lesser privileged children can get adequate financial assistance for higher education as per their choice.

Member of Parliament and State Congress President, Smt. Pratibha Singh thanked the people of the State for their wholehearted support in the assembly elections. It was due to the support and love of the people that the Congress Party was able to form the Government in the State, she said. The party organization and the State Government would work with complete unison to ensure that the pace of development gets added vigor so that Himachal can emerge as a model State in matter of development.

MLA, Dharamshala, Sudhir Sharma assured the Chief Minister of full support and cooperation from the entire MLAs of Kangra district. He hoped that the State would forge ahead on the path of progress and prosperity under the able leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

MLA, Nagrota Bagwan, R.S Bali said that people of the district have reposed full faith in the Government and the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He said that every common man of the State was fortunate that a grass-root party worker has risen to the highest post of the Chief Minister.

Earlier, MLA, Shahpur, Kewal Singh Pathania welcomed the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, State Congress President and other dignitaries present on the occasion. He said that the people of the district have given a massive mandate to the Congress Party by giving ten seats out of fifteen. He said that the Chief Minister was working with a sole objective of overall development of the State with special thrust of welfare of the weaker sections of the society.

State Congress Co-Incharge Sanjay Dutt, Secretary AICC Tajinder Singh Bittu, Pro-tem Speaker Chander Kumar, Congress MLAs, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor IT and Innovation Gokul Butail and other senior officers were present on the occasion among others.