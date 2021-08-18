“State government and local administration worked promptly after floods”- Madhya Pradesh Central Team

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that efforts are being made to restore and also improve the infrastructure affected in the flood-affected districts of Madhya Pradesh. Works are being completed with special focus in one-third affected area of Sheopur. Efforts have also been made to make necessary changes in the provisions of various schemes to ensure maximum assistance to the flood affected. Efforts are also being made to increase the number of houses under the quota of Madhya Pradesh in housing schemes. This work will be ensured soon after requesting the Union Ministers.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence this evening with the members of the Central team. Revenue Minister Shri Govind Singh Rajput was also present on the occasion. The six member central team included Shri Sunil Kumar Varnwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Shri Abhay Kumar, Deputy Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Shri A.K. Tiwari Director DPD, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Manoj Tiwari, Superintending Engineer, Narmada Valley Organization, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Shri D.K. Sharma R.O. Ministry of Roads and Transport and Shri R.K. Shrivastava, Under Secretary Rural Development Ministry.



The central team said that they have visited the flood affected areas on August 16 and 17. The state government and local administration have acted diligently in the flood affected areas. This also came to the fore during discussions with various citizens. The central team said that the team members in two groups visited three districts each and took stock of the situation. Three members of the first group, visited Gwalior, Datia and Shivpuri, and three members of the second group visited Sheopur and Morena areas and inspected the damage. The team said that there has been a lot of damage in these areas. the actual damage report in this connection will be prepared soon. Sheopur was the most affected, but what is satisfying is that no diseases have spread due to floods here. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the team that JCB machines and other equipment were sent from Gwalior and Indore Municipal Corporation and necessary works were undertaken in Sheopur on a war footing. The Central team also held discussions with the Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and senior officers of the state government in a separate meeting. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Revenue Department Shri Manish Rastogi informed that the final survey is in progress in the affected districts. The Principal Secretary gave information about the districts affected by both excessive and less rainfall in the state.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the central government has been very prompt in sending its teams to inspect the flood affected areas of the state. Welcoming the team members, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan thanked them for visiting the state without delay. The Chief Minister said that there was no loss of life in the affected districts. The loss mainly includes damage to those crops that were kept aside by the farmers for sale at a higher price later, now it can be consumed only by animals. Some shops have also suffered damage which is not within the purview of Revenue Book Circular but requires assistance from human point of view. Along with this, the silt deposited in the fields and especially the kuccha houses of the people living on the banks of rivers and drains have been damaged. These are required to be taken into account while recommending for maximum assistance. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that no one had imagined 800 mm of rain in Sheopur in 48 hours. Not only have government buildings including schools, Anganwadis and health centers been damaged, but the agriculture sector has also been affected. The people belonging to the extremely poor class are more affected. Initially, orders have been issued to grant Rs 6,000 to families whose houses have been destroyed. According to the Revenue Book Circular, the prescribed amount of assistance is being provided even on the death of cattle. Giving details of the rescue operation, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that more than 32 thousand people have been shifted to higher places. Relief operations were conducted using various information technology tools including drones. About 9,000 people stranded on islands and trees were rescued. The state government constituted a task force and assigned special responsibilities to 12 ministers. The relief work is being reviewed in the task force meeting every second-third day.



Support of Union Ministers including Prime Minister



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the central team that the state government has utilized all its resources to save the lives of people on priority. It was not a ritual. Interactions continued with the Union Ministers of Defense, Home and Agriculture including Prime Minister Shri Modi. His cooperation was also sought. Along with NDRF and SDRF, the Army also helped in relief operations. A joint team of Revenue, Agriculture and Panchayat departments is working to assess the damage. The list of the affected will be prepared with transparency. It will be displayed in the Panchayat Bhawan. Crisis Management Committees, which were active during the Corona period, have also been given responsibility.



Central team gave details after the tour



The central team gave detailed information regarding the two-day tour. The members of the central team told Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that the local administration carried out the relief works smoothly in the flood affected districts. Along with this, the instructions of the state government, the immediate steps taken and the observation of the relief work by the ministers being present in the flood affected areas and the rescue and relief efforts made by the administration and voluntary organisations also helped the people.



On 16 and 17 August, the Central team visited the flood hit areas of Gwalior and Chambal division and inspected Chandpur under Dabra tehsil of Gwalior district and villages Silha, Paraicha of Bhitarwar tehsil. The team inspected Government Higher Secondary School, Anganwadi Centre, Sub Health Centre, seriously damaged houses. After seeing the damaged bridge of Sindh river, the team also inspected the damage to crops. The central team took stock of the damage to the bridge over Sindh river on National Highway NH 44 in Datia district. Observed the damage caused to the residential houses, local electricity supply system in village Kotra, damage to the Madhya Pradesh rural road leading to the school and Anganwadi building in village. The central team took stock of the floods in village Sunari, village Pali. The team also inquired about the rescue operations conducted with the help of military and airport to save 42 people trapped in village Pali and took stock of the relief camps of village Sunari. The central team took stock of the damage in tehsil Narwar of Shivpuri district. Central Team No. 2 visited Sheopur and Morena districts. The Central team saw a major part of the approach road of the Nepri bridge was damaged due to the flood in the Kwari river due to excessive rains on August 2-3 in Tehsil Kailaras in Morena district. The length from Sabalgarh to Tentra in Morena district under National Highway is 15 kms. A major part of this route was damaged due to heavy rains, which was inspected by the team. The team inspected the crop damage affected by the bursting of a pond built near village Shyampur Tehsil Veerpur in Sheopur district. The central team inspected the damaged part of the pond constructed in the state time in village Ochhapura. The team also took stock of the damage to a small line near the pond in Sheopur district on August 2-3 due to excessive rainfall. Also inspected the crop damage in the area. The central team inspected the breakdown of the wall of Sarari canal near Badi Chambal canal in village Kashipur. About 70 places have been damaged in Chambal canal. Bridges and power houses of Seep river and Tahala village have also been damaged, which were inspected by the team. During the inspection of village Kotra, completely damaged houses, clothes, utensils and food grains of the villagers were observed. The team went to Manpur via Mewara Bahrawad. On the way, hundreds quintals of wheat and gram kept on the side of the road, which had become wet by the floods, were observed. The central team also inspected the urban area of​​Sheopur.

