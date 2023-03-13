State civil services officers attends the 124th Induction Training Programme at LBSNAA

State civil services officers attending the 124th Induction Training Programme at LBSNAA called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 13, 2023).

Addressing the officers, the President congratulated them for their promotion and induction into Indian Administrative Services. She said that almost all of them have served for over 20 years in the state governments in different capacities. In these years they must have faced many challenges and would have taken tough decisions. She urged them to work with the spirit of Nation First and People First. She said that as IAS officers, they should adhere to the principles of integrity, transparency, commitment and promptness.

The President said that on many occasions it is seen that there is a tendency to maintain the status quo. Either it is simple inertia or it is the indifference towards emerging problems of people arising out of the ever-changing scenario around us. Civil servants should move ahead with the mindset of ‘change for better’.

The President said that the country needs civil servants who are innovative, proactive and polite, professional, progressive, energetic, transparent, tech-enabled and constructive. Administrative leaders embodying these leadership styles and values will be better placed to serve the nation and citizens.