State-by-State Variation in Electricity Bills Highlighted by Ministry of Power

As per the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, the State Electricity Regulatory Commission determines the electricity tariff for retail sale of electricity to end consumers. Section 61 of the Electricity Act, 2003 and the Tariff Policy provide the guiding principles for determination of tariff.

At present there is no proposal to implement uniform electricity pricing throughout the country. However, Government is promoting competition through Power Exchanges. Uniform tariff is discovered on the Power Exchange for a specific time block of the day. Accordingly, to this extent, for the power procured by the distribution utilities from Power Exchanges the price of electricity remains uniform, except in case of market splitting.