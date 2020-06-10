State Bank of India to conduct virtual General Meeting on June 17

Mumbai: Country’s largest lender SBI is set to hold its virtual GM on 17th June 2020 at 3.00 p.m. via Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. The shareholders will be allowed to e-vote for electing four Directors as per the provisions of the SBI Act and SBI General Regulations, 1955.

The shareholders will be enabled to e-vote for four Directors from the list of five candidates.

Keeping in view the wellbeing of all stakeholders and to comply with the lockdown restrictions, the Bank has avoided physical meetings for major events in the past few months.

SBI is making conscious and continuous efforts to ensure social distancing for all its stakeholders by taking various measures. The bank is also providing convenient digital banking services to all its customers ensuring that they conduct their banking transactions from the safety/convenience of their home and help the nation overcome this pandemic.

