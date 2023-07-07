Startup Odisha Empowers Entrepreneurs with Successful Pre-Incubation Program and Strategic Partnerships with Technolplat Ltd, Wadhwani Foundation, and Her Money Talks

Bhubaneswar, India – July 7th, 2023 – O-Hub, Odisha’s premier centralized Incubator, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its first cohort of the pre-incubation program. With an impressive registration count of 62 aspiring entrepreneurs, the program saw 23 participants successfully complete the rigorous training and mentorship curriculum. Among them, 9 talented individuals showcased their innovative ideas, and 3 exceptional startups have been selected to receive comprehensive support from Startup Odisha to propel them to the next level.

The pre-incubation program, initiated by O-Hub, aimed to empower and equip emerging entrepreneurs with the necessary skills, knowledge, and resources to transform their ideas into successful ventures. The overwhelming response received during the registration phase is a testament to the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and potential that exists in the region.

In an exciting development, Startup Odisha is proud to announce strategic partnerships with Technolplat Ltd, Wadhwani Foundation, and Her Money Talks. These partnerships are poised to further strengthen the startup ecosystem in Odisha, bringing in valuable expertise, global networks, and access to capital.

Mr. Omkar Rai, the Executive Chairman of Startup Odisha, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaborations, stating, “We are delighted to join forces with Technolplat Ltd, Wadhwani Foundation, and Her Money Talks. These partnerships will foster an environment of innovation and provide invaluable support to our budding entrepreneurs. Through collective efforts, we aim to unlock the full potential of the startup ecosystem in Odisha, driving economic growth and creating opportunities for our talented youth.”

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed today between Startup Odisha and these esteemed partners marks a significant milestone in the journey towards building a robust and dynamic startup ecosystem in the region. The collaborations will facilitate knowledge exchange, mentorship programs, access to funding opportunities, and international exposure for the selected startups.

With a vision to nurture and empower the startup community, Startup Odisha along with Technolplat Ltd, Wadhwani Foundation, and Her Money Talks, is committed to driving innovation, fostering entrepreneurship, and creating an enabling environment for startups to thrive in Odisha.

About O-hub: O-Hub is Odisha’s premier centralized Incubator, wholly owned and operated by the State Government. It offers state-of-the-art, plug-n-play infrastructure to facilitate startup incubation. Services such as mentorship, investment facilitation, business development, co-working space, and modular manufacturing are provided through O-Hub at subsidized prices. Sector-specific and agnostic programs are commissioned in collaboration with global Incubator and Accelerator partners.