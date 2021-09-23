Startup India ecosystem gets big boost by DPIIT

New Delhi : The Prime Minister of India has launched a nation-wide celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. The initiative is a 75-week countdown to the 75th Independence Day of India starting from 12th March 2021. It embodies all that is progressive about India’s socio-cultural, political, and economic identity and is dedicated to the people of India who have been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey, fueled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Week from the 20th of September 2021 to the 26th of September 2021. The role of states in promoting the Startup ecosystem has been pivotal for India’s journey towards a leading global Startup hub. In the light of promoting and celebrating the Startup India initiative during the said week, Startup India is coordinating with the below States and Union Territories to organize/participate in startup events.

Uttarakhand Meghalaya Andaman & Nicobar Islands Telangana Gujarat Karnataka Jammu & Kashmir Haryana Assam

The aim of the initiative is to foster entrepreneurship on the ground. The activities/programs conducted by the above states in association with Startup India consist of diverse programs, launch of key initiatives, inaugural of startup summits, and launch of startup policies, etc. The programs under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Week will have a long-lasting impact on the entire startup ecosystem of India.

The above states are at different stages of the Startup ecosystem, i.e., ranging from emerging ecosystem to best performing ecosystem. To keep the interests of the Startup ecosystem in line, a wide range of themeshave been chosen to conduct these programs as per the ecosystem’s needs. The themes vary from – Knowledge on Trademarking and Patents, Investments, Marketing, Mentorship, Regulations, Procurement, Community building, etc. Programs around these themes will equip entrepreneurs with immense knowledge to scale their existing venture to the next stage.