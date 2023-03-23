Stalemate continues in Parliament for 8th consecutive day

The stalemate continued in both Houses of Parliament today over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Indian democracy and Adani Group issue. It was the eight consecutive day today when the two Houses witnessed disruptions leading to adjournment of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha till 2 PM.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House met for the day this morning, opposition members started sloganeering over the Adani Group issue. Members from Congress, DMK and others trooped into the well. Some Congress MPs were demanding to allow Mr. Gandhi to speak.

Treasury bench members also started sloganeering demanding Rahul Gandhi’s apology. Speaker Om Birla said he has not stopped anyone from speaking in the House. He added that he will allow members to speak as per the rules of the House and asked the agitating members to allow the House to take up the Question Hour.

He said the country wants this House to function and discussion must take place on the issues related to public importance. As ruckus prevailed, Mr. Birla adjourned the House till 2 PM.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House assembled for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed the adjournment notices moved by opposition parties members on Adani Group issues. Mr Dhankhar said, he had three meetings with the floor leaders of different political parties over the smooth functioning of the House urging the leaders to talk with themselves to find a way out.