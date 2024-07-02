Stakeholders’ Consultation on Draft Mining Plan Guidelines for Coal and Lignite Mines- 2024

Coal Ministry held Stakeholders’ Consultation on Draft Mining Plan Guidelines for Coal and Lignite Blocks, 2024 on 1st July 2024 under the Chairmanship of Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority Shri M. Nagaraju. The event witnessed the participation of 25 coal and lignite mining companies including PSUs, captive/commercial miners, and representatives from the State Govt. of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh.

In his address, Shri M. Nagaraju highlighted the Ministry’s dedication to enhancing the regulatory framework governing coal and lignite mining. He emphasized the importance of balancing flexibility for coal mine owners with heightened responsibility and accountability. The revised Mining Plan Guidelines aim to introduce stringent measures designed to optimize coal extraction while ensuring comprehensive applicability for all stakeholders.

Advisor (Project), Ministry of Coal presented the detailed presentation on draft guidelines. New guidelines represent a significant stride towards fostering a sustainable approach to coal mining. The new guidelines emphasize responsible mining practices that support industry growth while prioritizing ecosystem preservation. The Key elements include the mandatory inclusion of restoration, remediation, and regeneration measures in mining plans to ensure sustainable natural resource management. These measures aim to minimize environmental impacts, address community concerns, and promote continuous improvement in water quality monitoring.

By raising accountability standards and optimizing extraction techniques, the Ministry of Coal seeks to align the interests of all parties, advancing sustainable development within the sector. The stakeholders’ consultation provided a platform for in-depth discussions and feedback from industry leaders and experts, setting the stage for a comprehensive regulatory framework that addresses contemporary challenges and aligns with global best practices in mining governance.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Coal is committed to driving these initiatives forward in close collaboration with stakeholders. The forthcoming Mining Plan Guidelines will uphold the highest standards of environmental stewardship, operational efficiency, and ethical mining practices, ensuring a sustainable future for the sector.