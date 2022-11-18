Stage I and II of GRAP continue to be in force

New Delhi : The Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) held a meeting today to review the progress of the actions implemented under Stage II along with Stage I of the GRAP in the entire NCR.

As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast provided by IMD/ IITM, the overall air quality is likely to fluctuate largely between ‘Poor’ to lower end of ‘Very Poor’ categories in the next few days. The predominant surface wind is predicted to be coming from the North/ North-West direction in Delhi.

Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked at 289 today as per the 4 PM CPCB Bulletin. Despite a slight dip in the overall air quality of Delhi with IMD/ IITM forecasts not predicting any major deterioration of air quality in the coming days, the Sub-Committee, after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario and relevant aspects has taken the decision that ongoing actions under Stage II of the GRAP along with Stage I shall continue and there does not seem a need to invoke Stage III of GRAP at this stage.

The GRAP Sub-Committee of the Commission is closely watching the situation and will review the air quality scenario accordingly.