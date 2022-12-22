SS Rajamouli’s RRR features in global list of top 50 films of 2022

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR features in the global list of Top 50 films of 2022 curated by Sight and Sound magazine. The list also includes Shaunak Sen’s acclaimed documentary All that Breathes.

RRR seems to be on an unstoppable run in the international awards season. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus has now secured a place in a global list of the top 50 films of this year. RRR was placed in the 9th spot.

Rajamouli’s magnum opus follows a pre-Independence story set in the 1920s that revolves around two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.