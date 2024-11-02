Srinagar’s Khanyar Sees Intense Encounter After Terrorists Attack Security Forces

Indian troops came under attack during a search operation in Srinagar’s Khanyar area, leading to an exchange of fire with terrorists, Kashmir Zone Police reported on Saturday. In a separate post, the Indian Army stated that terrorists fired at troops in the Panar area of Bandipora on November 1, fleeing into nearby forests. A search operation is ongoing.

This violence follows the shooting of two migrant laborers from Uttar Pradesh in Budgam’s Mazhama area on Friday. Earlier attacks in Ganderbal had left a doctor and six construction workers dead, marking the fifth such assault in Kashmir since the formation of Omar Abdullah’s government. Former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta accused Pakistan-linked elements of orchestrating these “cowardly” attacks, calling for action against Over Ground and Underground Workers aiding terrorism.