Srinagar gets UNESCO tag under Creative Cities Network

SRINAGAR: In a major recognition of the crafts and arts of Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar City has been chosen under the UNESCO creative city network under the Crafts and Folk Arts Category.

The inclusion of Srinagar in the creative city network for the arts and crafts has paved a way for the city to represent its handicrafts on the global stage through UNESCO.

The UNESCO creative city network involves seven creative fields arts and folk art, media, film, literature, design, gastronomy and Media arts.

The dossier for nomination for Srinagar as Creative city was first filed by Srinagar in year 2019 however only 2 cities Hyderabad for Gastronomy and Mumbai for Film were chosen during that year. Prior to year 2019 only three Indian cities have been recognised as members of UCCN for creative cities namely – Jaipur (Crafts and Folk Arts) in 2015, Varanasi (Creative city of Music) in 2015 and Chennai (Creative city of Music) in 2017. For the year 2020 UNESCO did not call for applications for creative city network.

Chief Executive Officer, Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project, JKERA, Dr Abid Rashid Shah, said that process of nomination of Srinagar under the UNESCO Creative City Network was undertaken and funded under the World Bank Funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project. This is the recognition of the historical Crafts and Arts of the City.

“It is a proud moment for all of us,” Dr Shah said.

“World Bank, JTFRP and Department of Industries did a remarkable job in projecting the city in this regard,” he said.

Director, Technical, Planning and Coordination, JTFRP, Iftikhaar Hakeem, said that credit must go to JTFRP, Department of Industries and line departments for taking up the task positively. He said consultants were hired and work was taken up in this regard to complete all the requirements.