Justice Biswanath Rath, chairman of the high-level committee, announced that the inner chamber of Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar in Puri will be opened again on July 18 to begin shifting the valuables. Due to the impracticality of moving entire almirahs and chests, the contents will be transferred to a temporary Ratna Bhandar within the Srimandir complex, which is equipped with CCTV, fire safety, and other security measures.