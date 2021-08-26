Srimandir Gurukul to start from next academic session;, Servitors At Puri Lord Jagannath Temple To Get Houses

Puri: Srimandir Gurukul to start from next academic session; Srimandir Adarsha Gurukul Society under chairmanship of Puri Gajapati to be formed; Gurukul will be built in over 17 acre land at Matitota; Odisha govt to bear the entire cost of this Gurukul informed SJTA chief administrator.

Puri Srimandir servitors’ families to be provided houses, 8 acre land identified for the purpose; each family will get Rs 2 lakh for house construction, servitors can invest more from their pockets if they want extension of houses says SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar.

After RathYatra, devotees to be given chariot wheels for free; a sub-committee will choose individuals or institutions to be handed over wheels; lottery system in case of more no. of applicants says Puri Srimandir chief administrator.