Srilanka is our close neighbour and India will play a supportive role: External Affairs Minister DR S. Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister DR S. Jaishankar has said that India has given 3.8 billion dollar assistance for ameliorating the serious economic situation in Srilanka. He said, no other countries has given this level of support to Srilanka this year.

Briefing reporters after chairing an all-party meeting convened by the Centre to discuss the Sri Lankan crisis in New Delhi, Dr Jaishankar said, in Sri Lanka their is a very serious crisis and situation is unprecented. Srilanka is our close neighbour and India will play a supportive role. He said, if there is instability in any neighbouring country or any violence, that is a matter of deep concern to India. Dr Jaishankar said, two presentation were given to the leaders of the political parties on political perspective and economic crisis in Sri Lanka.