Cuttack : Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji is paying a two-day visit to Odisha. Sri Sri is recognised across the globe as the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader which has a presence in 180 countries across the globe. Sri Sri is the founder and lifetime president of Sri Sri University, Cuttack, Odisha which is celebrating 10th year of its existence. On 29th January 2023, there is a programme of Maha Satsang – an evening of discourse, music and meditation at 06:30 PM in Sri Sri University Campus, Bidhydharpur Arilo, Cuttack. 29th January is also the culmination of University’s 9th Annual cultural, sports and B-fest.

During his visit, Sri Sri will also grace many other events including ‘Meet the Draper’ season 6- an investment meet for the start-ups of Odisha. ‘Meet the Drapers’ is a ground-breaking reality show in which the venture capitalist Draper family meets the world’s most potential entrepreneurs and giving away $1 Million this season.

Gurudev will also meet important dignitaries of the state, inaugurate few global centres and oversee the development of a 14-floor iconic tower with a built up area of 3,10,000 sq. ft. dedicated for integrated health and well-being.